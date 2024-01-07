Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new restaurant in Kettering

The City of Kettering held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Chinese restaurant on Friday.

Five Grains Noodle House is located at 1465 E. Dorothy Lane, the former location of Chop Suey.

The restaurant features five different grains, including rice, corn, peas, wheat, and sorghum.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Welcome to Kettering, Five Grains Noodle House! Mayor Lehner, City Council Members and City Staff welcomed the new... Posted by City of Kettering, Ohio - Government on Friday, January 5, 2024











