Ribbon cutting held for UPMC Passavant's First Impressions renovation project
UPMC says the renovations will make it easier for patients and visitors to find their way around the facility.
UPMC says the renovations will make it easier for patients and visitors to find their way around the facility.
The 71-year-old Golden Bachelor is breaking "taboos" around sex and aging later life.
Even in semifinal defeat, the Matildas' World Cup run was proof of concept, a vindication of past struggles and an undeniable case for future investment — in Australia and elsewhere.
Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.
The boxer said the result was "essentially impossible" due to clean tests the same week.
Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.
A 1989 Subaru GL sedan, known as the Subaru Leone outside of North America, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Wear it now and during the fall and winter.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Valve just dropped a Steam Client Beta update that finally introduces a sought-after feature. The Steam Remote Play service will now offer 4K support, providing a series of presets to allow gamers to find the perfect high-res settings for preferred titles. Prior to this update, 4K was still possible when playing remotely, but it required plenty of experimentation with settings and didn’t always work right.
Fans say 'this little piece of ergonomic heaven' makes the workday a whole lot comfier.
YouTube has revealed some more NFL Sunday Ticket features for the upcoming season, including replays and live chat. The service is also offering monthly payment plans in most states starting today.
Another highlight: A streaming stick for $27.
General Motors is leading a $60 million Series B round into Mitra Chem, a battery materials startup promising to help build more affordable and accessible EV batteries for future GM vehicles. GM's latest investment is in line with its commitment to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain. GM is also working with startup SolidEnergy Systems to build a high-capacity, pre-production lithium-ion battery, and with South Korea's Posco Chemical to build a $400 million battery materials facility in Canada.
Which forms of cancer are increasing in young people and, more importantly, why is this happening? Doctors explain.
While Florida isn't alone in seeing its insurance rates balloon, The Sunshine State's insurance premiums are growing faster than many others.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap Teslas, the best DACs and a new, all-electric Lambo.
Clinical trials are the cornerstone of modern medical research, serving the evidence required to prove (or disprove) the safety and efficacy of a new treatment. This is something that Lindus Health is setting out to address, touting itself as a "next-gen contract research organization" (CRO) that makes it faster and easier to run clinical trials. The U.K. startup today announced it has raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding from big-name backers including Spotify investor Creandum, and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.
Consumers aren't as interested in home renovation as much as they once were.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.