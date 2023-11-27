The ribbon has finally been cut on Howell's Survivor Playscape

Recent alumni who participated in Senior Survivor helped cut a banner to celebrate the completion of the Survivor Playscape on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Genoa Township Park, 2911 Dorr Road.

GENOA TWP. — Howell High School's Senior Survivors are finally able to celebrate the fruits of their labor.

Genoa Township Park wouldn't have its new all-inclusive Survivor Playscape if not for graduates of the classes of 2021 and 2022, students across the district and community sponsors.

Senior Survivor takes a group of seniors and locks them in the high school for several days to compete in various challenges and collect donations toward a selected cause. Students who raise the least amount of money each day are sent home. In recent years, that cause was the Survivor Playscape.

Recent alumni who participated in Senior Survivor helped cut a banner to celebrate the completion of the playscape Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Genoa Township Park, 2911 Dorr Road.

Howell High School graduate Aidan Ralko, 19, tries out a slide at the new Survivor Playscape at Genoa Township Park, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

Aidan Ralko, 19, who won 2022 Senior Survivor, was home from Western Michigan University for Thanksgiving and didn't want to miss the celebration.

"It's kind of, I guess you would say, surreal, because we were all shown mockups when they were first planning everything out, and to see it actually here and see people on it already and enjoying it, it's very rewarding," Ralko said.

Seniors who graduated in 2021 and 2022 raised more than $462,000 for playground construction. Genoa Township and playscape designer Michigan Recreational Construction also contributed to the cost.

Ingrid Laasko, 10, ride the zip line at the new Survivor Playscape at Genoa Township Park, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Features of the playground are designed to be accessible to all children, including those with disabilities, autism, and mobility, sight or hearing impairments. It includes many nature-inspired elements like logs and stumps to climb, a rope bridge, and boulders.

Katie Smith poses by a mural she painted on a vertical climbing tunnel at the new Survivor Playscape at Genoa Township Park, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Katie Smith, who works as a barista at Captain’s on Main in Brighton, painted a colorful mural on the outside of a vertical climbing tunnel.

The playscape also has slides, a zip line, a spinning structure, a basket swing, water features and musical elements.

The new Survivor Playscape at Genoa Township Park features many natural elements to climb on, shown Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

Speakers at the playscape's dedication ceremony included teacher and advisor Aaron Metz, Howell Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor, and Michigan Recreational Construction President Craig Sheffer.

"Great things take time, and so I appreciate our students, our community members, who had a vision and then stuck with it to make sure this could happen," MacGregor said.

A crowd enjoys the new Survivor Playscape at Genoa Township Park during a dedication celebration, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

"The goal of inclusivity is that everybody can be on a place and play together, no matter of age, ability," Metz said. "They're here together."

