Ribbons honor child abuse victims

Apr. 5—Dignitaries from all over the county came out Tuesday to help tie blue ribbons on the trees and plant blue pinwheels in the flower beds in honor of child abuse victims, part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Case workers and advocates from the Muskogee County Department of Human Services passed out 236 ribbons, each ribbon representing a child in foster care.

Kristan Carter-Orman with MCDHS says bringing awareness to child abuse is just the beginning.

"It's a huge factor," she said. "It's not hard to get involved. You just have to find the right contact."

In many cases, child abuse is done by someone the child knows and trusts — often a parent or other relative. If you suspect child abuse, report the abuse to the proper authorities.

Jenny Crosby, training and outreach coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Muskogee, said having different entities from the community assist with the event will bring greater awareness.

"When people drive by and see the pinwheels and the ribbons in the trees, they want to know what it's about," she said. "They'll start looking for it and want to learn a little bit more. We have people from the Muskogee County DA's office, from the Sheriff's office, CASA, Kids' Space, Fostering Hope, DHS...it's everybody in town."

Muskogee County District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said all someone has to do is look at the court system to become aware of the problem.

"You'll see the sheer number of people that come through with child abuse cases," he said. "In Muskogee County, I'm appreciative that our judges view that with a very discreet eye and take seriously child abuse problems. What we see come through the courts is the tip of the iceberg."

Whenever a child is suspected of being abused, law enforcement becomes active in the investigation. According to the Mayo Clinic, some signs of abuse are:

—Withdrawal from friends or usual activities.

—Changes in behavior — such as aggression, anger, hostility or hyperactivity — or changes in school performance.

—Depression, anxiety or unusual fears, or a sudden loss of self-confidence.

—An apparent lack of supervision.

—Frequent absences from school.

—Reluctance to leave school activities, as if he or she doesn't want to go home.

—Attempts at running away.

—Rebellious or defiant behavior.

—Self-harm or attempts at suicide.

Muskogee Police Lt. Emily Pippin is a lead investigator in child abuse cases and says it's important that everyone be aware of possible abuse.

"We face a lot of hurdles when investigating child abuse crimes," she said. "Some of those include our victims being too young to tell us exactly what happened. The overall protection of children as a team with DHS and law enforcement and the district attorney's office — that's always our main goal."