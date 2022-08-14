Ric Fulop Is The Co-Founder & CEO of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) And Just Spent US$93k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Co-Founder & CEO, Ric Fulop, recently bought US$93k worth of stock, for US$3.09 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Desktop Metal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder & CEO Ric Fulop was not their only acquisition of Desktop Metal shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$4.08 per share in a US$525k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ric Fulop.

Ric Fulop purchased 158.85k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.89. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Desktop Metal Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Desktop Metal insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$129m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Desktop Metal Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Desktop Metal insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Desktop Metal. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Desktop Metal you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

