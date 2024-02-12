Ricardo, the bull from Newark Penn Station, is back home after surviving an infection

Ricardo, the bull who halted train service at Newark Penn Station in December when he wandered onto the tracks, has finally returned to his Sussex County home after receiving treatment for a nagging infection.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, where Ricardo was taken after his Newark adventure, said on Facebook last month that the bovine celebrity had been taken on Christmas Eve to the Cornell Large Animal Hospital in upstate New York to undergo treatment for a leg infection.

On Thursday, after spending six weeks at the hospital, the sanctuary announced that Ricardo would be coming home.

"We will be bringing our handsome boy home this week," said the post. "We can't wait to have him back here at Skylands, where he belongs."

A bull on the tracks at Newark Penn Station Dec. 14, 2023.

Ricardo returns

Ricardo arrived back in Wantage on Friday. He is still a little stiff in the leg, but the infection has healed, Skylands said. The animal will not need any further medication aside from the slow-release antibiotic that is already in his leg, the sanctuary said.

On Friday evening, a livestream on the Skylands Facebook page showed Ricardo safe and sound in a temporary pen, where he will remain for a month according to his doctor's recommendations. The stream said his wound has healed, but because the infection damaged his tendon, doctors do not want him running around too much.

He's taking it easy, on doctor's orders

As soon as he gets medical approval, Ricardo will move into a field on Skylands property with other animals.

"Ricardo, you are still a movie star," a Skylands caregiver said on the livestream. Comments poured in from viewers from as far as Scotland asking about the bull and noting how happy viewers were that he was well.

As of Saturday afternoon, the stream had 2,700 likes, 1,100 comments and 17,000 views, continuing Ricardo's celebrity stint.

How to send Ricardo a message

As of now, Ricardo is not taking visitors, and the sanctuary is not open for tours, but the public can contribute to his care — and his veterinary bills — by joining the Ricardo Club for $12.14 per month. You can even welcome Ricardo home yourself by sending him a message and signing his homecoming card.

Skylands is also taking donations to support the cows, pigs, chickens and other animals in their care. You can read about each animal and its story by going to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue website.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ricardo, the bull from Newark Penn Station, has beaten his infection