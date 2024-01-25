Ricardo, the bull rescued from Penn Station, is now recovering from a leg infection

Ricardo the bull, who halted train operations at Newark Penn Station in December when he ended up on the NJ Transit tracks, is currently battling an infection, according to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

According to a series of updates on the rescue's Facebook page, the celebrity bull had a "half dollar sized" road rash on his leg when he was first rescued from the tracks and taken to the sanctuary.

He received antibiotics and vaccinations alongside his routine bloodwork for clearance to join the rest of the animals at the sanctuary.

Unfortunately, on Christmas Eve the sanctuary noticed that the road rash looked inflamed, and they immediately put Ricardo in the trailer for the three-hour drive to the Cornell Large Animal Hospital.

The hospital found that his leg was infected. He was sedated so the area could be cleaned, and they performed X-rays and ultrasounds. In order to allow the wound to heal, his leg has been put into a hard cast.

A bull on the tracks at Newark Penn Station Dec. 14, 2023.

Thankfully, the infection is lessening, and Ricardo is doing much better. His release date will be whenever his wound is completely healed, and he is ready to safely return to his now forever home at the sanctuary.

"Doing a little better every day," said the sanctuary's most recent Facebook update. "We will not be putting him at risk of developing another infection to save money or so I can feel happy that he is here with us. Ricardo's health comes before anything else ... Thank you all for caring about our boy."

Ricardo's celebrity moment continues as the most recent update has over 360 comments, 129 shares, and over 4 thousand likes, with followers super happy to hear of Ricardo's recovery.

The week after his rescue, NJ Transit started selling Ricardo the Bull plush toys. The stuffed bull, which looks just like Ricardo and sports a blue NJ Transit bandana, was put on the NJ Transit website for $20 and portions of the proceeds went to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary for Ricardo's care. That toy has since been completely sold out due to high demand, according to the NJ Transit website.

Keep an eye on the Skylands Animal Sanctuary's social media for further updates and hopefully a safe arrival home for Ricardo as soon as possible.

You can also check out the sanctuary's website to read the stories of their other rescues from cows to chickens, and pigs and more.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ricardo the bull from Penn Station now recovering from infection