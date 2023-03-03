Ricardo First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.24 loss per share (vs UK£0.056 profit in 1H 2022)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£212.7m (up 15% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: UK£14.7m (down from UK£3.50m profit in 1H 2022).

  • UK£0.24 loss per share (down from UK£0.056 profit in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ricardo Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.1% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are up 1.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Ricardo's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

