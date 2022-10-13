Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0749

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of November to £0.0749. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Ricardo's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Ricardo's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 21% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 158.2% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.124 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.104. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.7% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 22% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Ricardo's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Ricardo's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Ricardo is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ricardo that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Ricardo not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

