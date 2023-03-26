Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Ricardo (LON:RCDO), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ricardo, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = UK£16m ÷ (UK£410m - UK£117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Ricardo has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Ricardo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ricardo here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Ricardo. To be more specific, the ROCE was 15% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Ricardo to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Ricardo's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Ricardo is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 34% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

