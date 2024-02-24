Ricardo the NJ Transit bull plushy nets $10,000 for Skylands Animal Sanctuary

Ricardo, the runaway bull that shut down NJ Transit trains back in December, is now helping foot the bill for his care out in Sussex County.

On Friday, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett presented Mike Stura of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary with a check for $10,000 from the proceeds of Ricardo stuffed animal sales.

NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett presented Mike Stura of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary with a check on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

"NJT would like to thank Mike for all he has done and we wish Ricardo a lifetime of happiness and hay!" the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Ricardo made headlines before Christmas when he ran through the streets of Newark and onto the tracks at Newark Penn Station delaying service into and out of New York City. Members of Newark Police Emergency Services and the Port Authority Police Department found the animal and have since contained it inside a fenced lot.

Ricardo the bull and his plushie at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

After all the notoriety for Ricardo the bull's escapades, NJ Transit began selling the plush toy of the bull on its website, with some of the proceeds going to support Ricardo.

The brown bull, with a blue scarf bearing the NJ Transit logo, costs $20. The toy is currently sold out.

It wasn't all green pastures for Ricardo once he got to his new home in Wantage. The celebrity bull had to be taken on Christmas Eve to the Cornell Large Animal Hospital in upstate New York to undergo treatment for a leg infection. He returned home to Skylands earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ricardo the NJ Transit bull plushy nets $10,000 for Sussex sanctuary