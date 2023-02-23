A Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) insider increased their holdings last year

Looking at Ricardo plc's (LON:RCDO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ricardo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Director Graham Ritchie for UK£53k worth of shares, at about UK£3.58 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£5.47. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Ricardo

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£893k worth of Ricardo stock, about 0.3% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ricardo Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ricardo shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Ricardo insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ricardo and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

