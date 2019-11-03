Is Ricardo plc's (LON:RCDO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

In 2005 Dave Shemmans was appointed CEO of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Dave Shemmans's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Ricardo plc is worth UK£352m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£998k for the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£508k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£155m to UK£618m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£684k.

It would therefore appear that Ricardo plc pays Dave Shemmans more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Ricardo, below.

Is Ricardo plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Ricardo plc has shrunk earnings per share by 13% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 1.6% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Ricardo plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 24% over three years, many shareholders in Ricardo plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Ricardo plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Ricardo shares (free trial).

