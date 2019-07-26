With Ricardo Rosselló out as governor, Puerto Rico 'needs to regain its moral compass and hope.' But, how?

SAN JUAN — The celebration was jubilant and impassioned, lasting into the wee hours.

As Wednesday night turned into Thursday morning, Old San Juan teemed with ecstatic revelers after the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who had come to symbolize everything many Puerto Ricans felt was wrong with their government.

Later Thursday, even though the mission to oust Rosselló had been accomplished, thousands defied the heat and rain to march and demand further changes. The mood was upbeat but decidedly less joyous, and the message was clear: There is still a long way to go.

Puerto Rico remains immersed in a 13-year economic downturn and is saddled with more than $70 billion in debt, in addition to $55 billion in unfunded pensions. The poverty rate of 44.4% is at least twice as high as any state in the U.S., and its unemployment rate of 8.5% is more than double the national June figure of 3.8%.

The territory’s finances are being supervised by an unpopular federal management board that has promoted cuts to public services and is likely to require further austerity measures.

People march in San Juan on July 25, 2019, one day after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello.

The recovery from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island’s infrastructure and left most residents in the dark for weeks on end in the fall of 2017, has been a slow and halting process rife with frustration.

Government corruption, an endemic problem for decades, came into sharper focus July 10 when two high-ranking officials of the Rosselló administration were indicted on federal charges of steering $15.5 million worth of work contracts to unqualified, politically connected businesses.

Three days later, a local journalistic agency published 889 pages of a group chat involving Rosselló and several of his Cabinet members and associates – all male – who sounded like frat boys as they made homophobic, misogynistic and crude remarks.

“People lost faith that Rosselló was with them and represented them,’’ said Gabriel Torres Colon, a cultural anthropologist at Vanderbilt University who has studied Puerto Rican politics. “He came across as a phony and a spoiled brat.’’

Now there’s a power vacuum at the top. The next in line to replace Rosselló when he steps down Aug. 2 is Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, only because Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin resigned as part of the chat scandal, which led to massive demonstrations.

It’s not clear that Vazquez, who inspires little public confidence and was investigated last year for ethical violations, actually wants the job of top executive.

The mounting woes help explain why an estimated 500,000 Puerto Rican residents – many of them the kind of professionals who could help propel the island’s economy – have moved away in the last decade.

“This country needs to take steps toward economic development, steps toward a new governance relationship between its people and its government,’’ said San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who plans to seek the governor’s post in next year’s elections. “It needs to regain its moral compass and hope.’’

A territory in 'misery'

The latter, strangely enough, may be found in the rubble left behind by Maria.

Many of those who labored through months without power or running water, who saw friends and relatives perish for lack of access to functioning medical facilities and who even had to bury family members in their backyards talk about their enhanced hardiness and solidarity.

Neighbors banded together to clear debris-laden streets, set up community dining rooms, locate dialysis clinics powered by generators. In the process, they grew more confident in their abilities to survive without government help. The recent scandals spurred them to action.