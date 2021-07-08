Ricardo Torres Jr. remembered at Olivia memorial Wednesday evening, mourners confronted by pickups with American, Trump and Blue-line flags

Mark Wasson, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·2 min read

Jul. 8—OLIVIA — Dozens gathered as the sunset Thursday to remember Ricardo Torres Jr., the man killed by an Olivia Police Department officer during an altercation early Sunday morning

According to city officials, the man identified as Torres was killed during an altercation with an on-duty Olivia Police Department officer who discharged his weapon. The city news release sent July 4 stated he was armed and confronted the officer in an alley around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue, but did not further describe what happened.

Family and friends of Torres, many wearing white shirts that read "Justice for Ricky Torres," lit candles, reminisced and mourned their friend.

The makeshift memorial in the alleyway Torres was killed is adorned with a cross, flowers, candles and words of remembrance.

"We love you Ricky and you will never be forgotten,"Natasha Lindner, Torres' girlfriend and mother to his nine-month-old child said at the vigil.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wrote in a news release that a shotgun was found near where Torres was shot and that there is no dash camera or other known video of the shooting. Olivia police officers do not have or wear body cameras.

"No cop should be judge, jury and executioner," Lindbergh said.

A portion of Ninth Street was temporarily shut down when mourners confronted people in pick-up trucks adorned with American, Trump and blue line flags, circled the block around the protest.

No injuries or arrests were seen.

A public records request sent to Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin regarding Clouse's time at the Olivia Police Department has not been fulfilled as of Thursday night.

Torres was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The officer, Aaron Clouse has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the BCA's investigation.

Olivia is located about 25 miles south of Willmar. The town is the county seat of Renville County.

