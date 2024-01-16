Rice University launches ‘Afrochemistry’ class: ‘We will be using chemical concepts to better understand Black life’

The Houston-based private institution marketed the course as “the study of Black-life matter,” a play on words combining scientific terminology with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rice University in Houston is launching an “Afrochemistry” course that will reportedly “apply chemical tools and analysis to understand black life in the U.S.”

According to the Daily Mail, a flyer advertising the course showed a cartoon of a student with an afro hairstyle pondering topics the course will cover, including “What does it look like to do science on one’s own terms?” and “What does justice look like in chemistry?”

The course does not count for chemistry major credit but does for a minor in African and African-American studies.

Rice University in Houston, Texas, will begin offering an “Afrochemistry” course this semester that reportedly will “apply chemical tools and analysis to understand” Black life in the United States.” (Photo: JHVEPhoto / AdobeStock)

“This course will empower students to consider approaches to STEM that enhance community impact,” the flyer reads, adding that it will approach chemistry through a historical and modern African American lens to analyze science and its impact.

Brooke Johnson, Ph.D., a Rice alum hired in August to work in its DEI department, will teach the course beginning this semester. She received a doctorate in chemistry from Princeton University.

Johnson was a track athlete at Rice until she graduated in 2017 and is currently listed in her university bio as a “preceptor” and post-doctoral fellow.

“Dr. Johnson is passionate about the intersection of science and social justice,” the bio reads, the Daily Mail reported, “and using her unique experiences to teach, support and inspire diverse students.”

As detailed in the course description on the university’s website, “Diverse historical and contemporary scientists, intellectuals and chemical discoveries will inform personal reflections and proposals for addressing inequities in chemistry and chemical education.”

The description notes that no prior chemistry or African-American studies knowledge is required, and students will not have to complete a final exam.

Online commentators from the Wall Street Journal are among those who called the course the latest instance of questionable college classes combining science with identity politics. However, one noted that Johnson is an ideal candidate to teach how racial bias influences chemistry research.

Academics questioned whether the focus of the course would be on scientific investigation, racial politics in the area of chemistry, or a combination of both.

The Daily Mail reported that some scholars were concerned identity politics would dilute the study of science, but others speculated it could be helpful to encourage Black students to learn chemistry.

“While the title of the course is a bit wince-inducing, I don’t think the course will necessarily be a bad thing,” someone wrote in an online forum. “I can imagine there being a number of legitimate scientific issues that might especially impact African-Americans and their environments.”

