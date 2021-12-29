Rice woman suspected of selling man drugs that led to fentanyl death

ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP — A Rice woman is suspected of selling a man pills containing fentanyl that ultimately led to his death.

Breana Joan Donovan Siemers, 27, has been charged with third-degree murder and third-degree controlled substance crime.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County, law enforcement responded to the 600 block of 135th Avenue Northeast about 12:32 p.m. July 12 and found a man in bed dead. The Midwest Medical Center determined the death was accidental and caused by fentanyl toxicity

In the bathroom, officers found some pills marked as oxycodone hydrochloride but lab-tested as containing fentanyl, the complaint said. A check of the man's phone revealed several texts between him and Siemers earlier that month that appeared to be about the pills.

Siemers later told officers she met with the man but didn't sell him drugs. The complaint said a further review of the man's phone indicated Siemers was his only supplier of drugs, according to investigators.

Siemers has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minnesota woman charged with third-degree murder in fentanyl death