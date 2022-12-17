Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.10

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.10 per share on the 27th of January. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Ricegrowers' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Ricegrowers' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 56%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Ricegrowers' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Ricegrowers has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.26 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings has been rising at 3.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.5% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Ricegrowers' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Ricegrowers has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

