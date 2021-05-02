Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

Claire Ballentine and Katie Greifeld
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.

President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.

In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.

When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.

Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.

A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.

“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”

Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ETF Advantage

Most ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.

“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.

Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.

Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.

Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.

Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.

Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.

“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mideast Stocks Head Warily Into May After April Gains: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle East stock markets were mixed as investors looked for direction on the first trading day of the month following gains in April.The main indexes in Kuwait, Oman and Dubai each rose 0.7% on Sunday, while the gauge in Abu Dhabi added 0.5%. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index led losses with a 0.5% retreat. Qatari and Israeli markets were little changed. Trading in Bahrain and Egypt was closed for holidays.Though oil, a key source of revenue in the Gulf, dropped on Friday, it finished April 5.8% higher amid signs of a revival in global fuel demand. OPEC and its allies see world consumption rebounding by 6 million barrels a day this year, a potential boost to shares in Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter.A recent rally in Saudi financial stocks was driven mostly by “enormous growth” both for the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2021, said Jaap Meijer, the head of equity research at Arqaam Capital in Dubai.Two-thirds of growth is coming from retail mortgages and consumer credit, he said, adding that Riyadh-based Al Rajhi Bank is taking 50% of the mortgage market growth “as well as 80%” of consumer loans.Shares in Al Rajhi were little changed Sunday.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:Saudi Arabia will provide up to SAR2b ($533.4m) to fund 113 tourism projects this year, as the oil-rich nation aims to expand the sector under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economyJabal Omar Development and cement makers including Qassim Cement, Arabian Cement and Eastern Province Cement rose as much as 1.9%Dubai’s DFM General Index climbs 0.7%Dubai Islamic Bank falls 0.2%, extending a decline of 1.6% last week after posting 1Q numbers described as “weak” by analysts at CI CapitalQatar’s QE Index extends drop to a third session to retreat 0.1%, the most in the Gulf, with Industries Qatar down 0.2% and dragging the index down the mostCOMMENTS:The United Arab Emirate’s deferred-program extension until mid-2022 is good news for local lenders, according Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Edmond Christou. That’s because it allows “time for cash flow to improve as the economy recovers and loan restructuring on affordable-payment terms,” he writes in a note.FINANCIAL RESULTS:Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB UH) Net Income of 607.6m Dirhams, +125% y/yDubai Investments (DIC UH) 1Q Net Income of 123.8m Dirhams vs. loss 6.79m y/yDallah Healthcare (DALLAH AB) 1Q Profit of 54.6m Riyals, +184% y/y, estimate 30.4mSaudi Hardware (SCH AB) 1Q Profit 15.6m Riyals, +33% y/y, estimate 20.3 millionRiyad Bank (RIBL AB) 1Q Profit 1.35b Riyals, -8.3% Y/y, Est. 1.18bSaudi British Bank (SABB AB) 1Q Profit 970m Riyals, -0.1% Y/y, Est. 655mGulf Int’l Services (GISS QD) 1Q Loss 5.5m Riyals Vs. Profit 8.72mBurgan Bank (BURG KK) 1Q Profit 5.1m Dinars Vs. 17.2m Dinars Y/yFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in May

    More than half of American adults have gotten at least one vaccine shot, and states have already begun to relax guidance on social distancing. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio promised the city would fully reopen with no restrictions by July 1, and President Biden has told Americans they don't need to wear masks in most outdoor situations if they're vaccinated. There will soon be rise in pre-pandemic activities as we near the end of the crisis, and one stock that looks poised to capitalize on this rebound is Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV).

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) For Its Next Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Is It OK for 1 Spouse to Do All the Retirement Saving?

    Over a quarter of U.S. households containing two or more people survive on a single income, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Apart from increasing the financial pressures on the worker, having a sole breadwinner also leads to some unique retirement planning concerns for married couples, including where they're going to keep their nest egg. There's nothing technically wrong with having the household's breadwinner keep all the couple's savings in their retirement account.

  • Manchin Says D.C. Statehood Requires Constitutional Amendment, Not Senate Vote

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said that the Constitution would have to be amended to grant Washington, D.C., statehood, in comments to the media on Friday. Manchin cited findings by the Justice Department under presidents Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, as well as comments by former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy in 1963 following the passage of the 23rd Amendment. That amendment granted the District of Columbia electors in the Electoral College, but stopped short of making the city a state. “Bobby Kennedy said in 1963 that Congress and the states” chose to give Washington, D.C., electors but not statehood “in the form of a constitutional amendment,” Manchin told WVNews on Friday. “Hence, it is arguable that the choice can now be reconsidered only by means of another constitutional amendment.” Manchin repeated the argument in a radio interview with West Virginia MetroNews’s Hoppy Kercheval. Carter, Reagan, and Kennedy “all came to the same conclusion: If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment. It should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote,” Manchin said. Manchin’s position likely means that Senate Democrats will not be able to advance a bill passed by the House that grants statehood to the nation’s capital city. The Senate is currently tied between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Voters in the District of Columbia lean heavily Democratic, meaning that granting the capital statehood would likely give Democrats two additional Senate seats in Congress.

  • Biden’s Wall Street cop feels progressives' heat after hiring blunder

    Progressives are eager to see the SEC step up to challenge business because they’re not confident that Democrats in Congress will be able to do that.

  • Falcons sign quarterback AJ McCarron to one-year deal

    When the Falcons passed on Ohio State's Justin Fields for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts on day one of the 2021 NFL draft, it was clear the team was going all in with Matt Ryan for another year at least.

  • If you think inflation poses a long-term threat, you might want to make these portfolio moves now

    Shift bond exposure, add gold and other commodities, and look for dividend increases in the stock market.

  • Top Stocks 2021: 11 Bullseye Stock Picks for Your Must-Buy List

    Editor’s Note: This article is a part of our “If You Only Buy One Stock” series where we look at 2021’s most popular investing trends and have our top financial journalists make their very best pick. Click here to see more names for your must-buy list. The second quarter has only just begun, and 2021 has already been a wild year. We are still navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, a boom in crypto assets and a retail investor revolution. You may be feeling like you need to schedule a target practice — how else would you find the top stocks of 2021? From electric vehicles to penny stocks to cryptocurrencies, we know that there are several red-hot themes driving the market now. However, with so much noise, it can be hard to find the real winners. Luckily, the InvestorPlace pros did the hard work for you. They examined the top 10 investing trends of 2021 and pulled together their top picks.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips With this list, you won’t need that practice. In fact, these top stock picks are setting you up for a bullseye. In no particular order, here are the 11 bullseye investments InvestorPlace pros are betting on in 2021: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ:THCB) Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Splunk (NASDAQ:AI) Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) Top Stocks 2021: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Theme: 5G Investor: Joanna Makris Investors no doubt know that 5G is one of the hottest investment themes of 2021, and of years to come. The fifth and newest generation of wireless networking technology is incredibly powerful. It promises lower latency, much faster speeds, and wireless connections in all sorts of critical places. Potential uses are high-density venues like sports stadiums, and mission-critical facilities like hospitals. However, 5G may feel a little bit like old news. Despite its still-growing potential, investors have already found several early winners in the space. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) make the mobile handsets and the components, and they have already gained on the 5G theme. Companies like Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have also already rocketed. That does not mean there is no more opportunity in 5G stocks… In fact, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Joanna Makris has a top pick that many investors may not even know. That pick is Palo Alto Networks. As Makris puts it, 5G is about to massively disrupt wireless communications. It will bring more connected devices than ever before, and also introduce new security risks. Our existing solutions will not be able to keep up. Palo Alto Networks is ready to solve that problem, and Makris even thinks the company is ready to surprise Wall Street with healthy earnings. If you could only buy one 5G stock, it better be PANW. Read more about why PANW is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Li Auto (LI) Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com Theme: Electric Vehicles Investor: Ian Bezek Seemingly every day, a new electric vehicle firm debuts on Wall Street. In reality, EV stocks have become increasingly popular with institutional and retail investors. This makes a whole lot of sense. Consumers are increasingly adopting all-electric or hybrid-electric vehicles, and automakers are also pivoting their business models. Federal and state support continues to grow, and charging networks are becoming more robust. The electric future is here, and now investors just need to make some money. InvestorPlace contributor Ian Bezek highlights a very real problem in the world of EV stocks: It may feel hard to pick a winner. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is no doubt leading the way, but its market capitalization is nearly $650 billion, raising concerns about upside potential. Some companies are hard to trust, coming to market without manufacturing facilities or vehicles on the road. And some decent companies simply do not seem likely to defeat the growing competition. Thankfully, Bezek also highlights a solution. He says that if you could only buy one EV stock, it better be Li Auto. This is because Li is well-positioned in the dominant Chinese automotive market. It rivals Nio (NYSE:NIO) with a strong balance sheet and it is already profitable. LI stock may not be the most glamorous investment, but Bezek says it is a wise one. Read more about why LI is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Top Stocks 2021: MP Materials (MP) Source: Shutterstock Theme: Battery Technology Investor: Chris MacDonald Want an even hotter theme than electric vehicles? Consider electric vehicle battery and battery tech companies. These companies are the picks and shovels that make EV stocks hum. That is because where things stand, many consumers are unwilling to switch over to all-electric cars. Current batteries have range limitations and are heavy, increasing the overall cost of the car. Plus, slower charging times just cannot compete with the convenience of a quick trip to the gas station. EV battery innovations promise to change this, making electric vehicles lighter, faster and easier to charge. As these innovations come to fruition, automakers are increasing their investments in electric vehicle production, and consumers are coming on board. That is why InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald is bullish on a rare earth elements play, MP Materials. These elements are critical components of electric vehicle batteries — and all sorts of battery makers and automakers need these elements. MP Materials currently produces a concentrate that contains 15% of the annual rare earth element consumption. By 2022, it will be separately producing neodymium and praseodymium. One more perk with MP Materials? Unlike other rare earth elements plays, MP Materials concentrates its operations in North America. This shelters it from the ongoing U.S.-China tensions, and makes it a better pick for investors. That is why if you could only buy one battery stock, it better be MP. Read more about why MP is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Cronos (CRON) Source: Shutterstock Theme: Cannabis Investor: Vince Martin Investors have seen that investing in cannabis stocks can be quite volatile. After the theme initially peaked, many cannabis stocks crumbled. Canadian companies were struggling to compete with black-market suppliers, and the rollout of Cannabis 2.0 which featured edibles and other derivative products was not as beneficial as hoped. Plus, many investors were mainly betting on widespread legalization in the U.S. That true catalyst has been delayed time and time again, and that reality has been weighing on cannabis investors. So where do things stand now? That volatility is still present. For bulls, pros include the fact that Democrats control Congress, and that President Joe Biden is on board with federal decriminalization. States have continued to make their own moves to legalize and decriminalize cannabis. Legal businesses may be about to gain access to banking services, and therefore, a greater sense of legitimacy. Cons include Covid-19 and its impact on demand, as well as an unclear legalization timeline. InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin recognizes this reality, and he is betting on Cronos to pull through. The company may be struggling, generating less revenue than its competitors and posting big losses. However, it has backing from Altria (NYSE:MO) and is pushing forward with vaporizers and fermentation. These innovative pathways could help Cronos deliver in the long term. If you could only buy one cannabis stock, that is why Martin thinks you should pick CRON. Read more about why CRON is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Top Stocks 2021: Zomedica (ZOM) Source: Shutterstock Theme: Penny Stocks Investor: Will Ashworth So what do the pros think about penny stocks? Is there even a top pick in this high-risk, high-reward space? According to InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth, one stock stands out. What is this pick? Well, Ashworth recommends high-flying Zomedica. Many retail investors will likely be familiar with Zomedica, particularly for its popularity on social media, including the r/PennyStocks subreddit. The tiny company promises to disrupt veterinary care, and therefore, make life better for our furry friends. Specifically, Zomedica just commercially launched its Truforma diagnostic platform. The goal of this tool is to help vets get a correct diagnosis faster. If they can make a quick diagnosis, they can move quickly to treat Fido or Fluffy and get them feeling better in no time. That is better for veterinarians, better for owners, and definitely better for the pets. But why is Ashworth bullish on Zomedica? Not only does he like its animal-friendly offerings, he also thinks investors are missing the bigger picture. After the company announced it was pivoting to a direct sales approach, ZOM stock started to quickly sell off. To Ashworth, that leaves an attractive discount and a much better growth runway for the penny stock. If you could only buy one penny stock, Ashworth is betting on ZOM. Read more about why ZOM is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Tuscan Holdings (THCB) Source: Dmitry Demidovich/ShutterStock.com Theme: SPAC stocks Investor: Thomas Niel SPAC stocks became a dominant theme of 2020. Now, in 2021, investors and regulators are giving them a closer look, and not everything is looking rosy. In the middle of the pandemic, investors became hungry for new stock offerings. Special purpose acquisition companies emerged from the shadows, delivering early stage and innovative companies to the public markets. In no time at all, investors dove in, and the SPAC offerings kept flowing. Popular names like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) chose this route to come public. Now though, investors are not so sure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked pre-merger blank-check companies to re-value their warrants. This could remove a valuable incentive, and it will cost SPACs big bucks in accounting fees. Plus, we just learned that regulators are evaluating when safe harbor actually applies to forward-looking statements. This could further weigh on the growth-focused appeal of SPACs. What does this mean? Is it time to run away from SPAC stocks? InvestorPlace contributor Thomas Niel has a top pick, one pre-merger SPAC that has a solid valuation and great growth potential. This pick is Tuscan Holdings, the blank-check company planning on bringing battery firm Microvast public. Niel likes that Tuscan is entering into a red-hot industry through its acquisition. Plus, Microvast already has solid partnerships like one with Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), which is the company fulfilling the U.S. Postal Service contract. Here is the short story. If you could only buy one SPAC stock, Niel thinks it should be THCB. Read more about why THCB is one of the top stocks of 2021. Top Stocks 2021: Enphase Energy (ENPH) Source: Shutterstock Theme: Solar Energy Investor: Chris Markoch Electric vehicles are not the only clean energy investments gaining ground in 2021. Solar stocks are also heating up, and investors may be wondering how to pick a winner. InvestorPlace contributor Chris Markoch recognizes that the entire sector is booming. Biden has included a proposal for increased solar investment in his American Jobs Plan, and energy storage advancements have enhanced the consumer appeal. Plus, installation and component costs are quickly decreasing, seriously increasing demand. That is why Allied Market Research thinks the entire solar market will be worth more than $220 billion by 2026. However, Markoch is bullish on one solar stock in particular. If you could only buy one, he recommends Enphase Energy. So what makes this solar company stand out? Markoch hones in on one specific catalyst, its work with microinverters. This technology addresses a key problem in the renewable energy market — it is not sunny all day, every day. Essentially, its microinverters help take the direct current power from solar panels and convert it to alternating current power to generate energy during gloomy days. Combine this with international expansion plans, and ENPH stock looks absolutely sunny. Read more about why ENPH is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. C3.ai (AI) Source: Shutterstock Theme: Artificial Intelligence Investor: Chris MacDonald Want to invest in the technology that helps make your Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) recommendations eerily accurate? If so, it is time to consider adding artificial intelligence stocks to your portfolio. Importantly, investors should be very familiar with the idea that AI is a booming investment theme. Big Tech giants like Netflix, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) continue to increase their spending in this field. However, those companies are working to harness artificial intelligence solely for their own gain. To InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald, that means retail investors may want to look elsewhere for success with AI stocks. One company he particularly likes is C3.ai. As MacDonald tells it, C3.ai is all about bringing artificial intelligence to the masses. Its business model is to provide enterprises with AI solutions, without requiring major capital investments. Therefore, it will be a key player in unlocking AI innovation in a variety of industries. So what else do you need to know? Although MacDonald is convinced that AI stock is a top pick, he recognizes that there are valuation concerns. C3.ai remains far off its peak, as its price-sales ratio may be deterring investors. However, if you are thinking long term, consider adding this pro pick to your portfolio. Read more about why AI is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Top Stocks 2021: Splunk (SPLK) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com Theme: Internet of Things (IOT) Investor: Joanna Makris The internet of things (IOT) is moving from the realm of sci-fi movies into real life. We have connected medical devices, connected home thermostats, connected alarm systems, connected lightbulbs and so much more. This world is only going to grow, with Wall Street experts chattering about connected cars and entire connected homes. Unsurprisingly, IOT stocks have become popular with investors. Who wouldn’t want a piece of this super innovative pie? However, some of these investments have already had their moments in the spotlight. You have likely heard of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and their connected peers. In some ways, this means that upside potential faces limitations, and these stocks may not be as appealing anymore. InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Joanna Makris found a lesser-known winner, and it touches on a very scary component of the internet of things. The more devices we connect, the more room we open for hackers and other bad actors. We need to make our networks more secure, and we need better analytics to know what is going on. Splunk promises to deliver all of that and more. Considering all that Splunk has going for it, it’s clear why Makris has given it her endorsement. That is why if you could only buy one IOT stock, it better be SPLK. Read more about why SPLK is one of the top stocks of 2021 here. Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) Source: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com Theme: Cryptocurrency Investor: David Moadel There is really no way you could make a star-studded portfolio in 2021 without including a cryptocurrency or two. That is because, long story short, mainstream support for digital currencies is rapidly growing. In just the last few months, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has rocketed to new all-time highs once unimaginable. Financial institutions are coming on board, retail interest is climbing, and even celebrities are talking crypto. So then, how should wise investors prep themselves for the year ahead? According to InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel, there is no better crypto to pick than Dogecoin. That is because the meme coin has proven itself in a big way in 2021. DOGE has absolutely rocketed higher, setting an all-time high above 40 cents in recent weeks. It has racked up endorsements from Elon Musk, Guy Fieri and Snoop Dogg. Plus, rising Dogecoin prices speak to its strong community backing. As Moadel puts it, Dogecoin is not the largest or the most technologically savvy cryptocurrency. However, Dogecoin is a crypto that comes with incredibly strong retail support. In a space all about decentralization and the power of the people, DOGE may just be the best bet. And, if nothing else, investors should know by now that the retail crowd is mighty powerful. Read more about why DOGE is one of the top investments of 2021 here. Top Stocks 2021: Ethereum (ETH-USD) Source: Shutterstock Theme: Cryptocurrency Investor: Thomas Yeung OK, Dogecoin may be fun and all, but what if you are not willing to put a literal meme in your portfolio? Well, there is no need to worry, because InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Thomas Yeung has you covered. In fact, he has an alternate cryptocurrency recommendation, and this coin just happens to take the No. 2 spot. That is because Yeung is bullish on Ethereum, which is the top rival to Bitcoin now. So what makes Yeung a big fan of Ethereum? To start, Ethereum is all about beating Bitcoin at the blockchain game. Its underlying blockchain brought about a revolution in smart contracts, and its developers are continuing to improve its codebase. Next, Ethereum has become the crypto of choice in the world of non-fungible tokens. These digital assets typically use one of two tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, and investors continue to flock to digital gifs, artwork and even historic tweets. Because Ethereum is playing a star role in this trend, we could continue to see Ethereum prices get a boost. Lastly, Yeung thinks that Ethereum is making a key, eco-friendly move. Importantly, one concern about its blockchain is that it requires a great deal of computational power to facilitate transactions. In response, its developers launched a proof-of-stake blockchain, and it could move away from mining quickly. This gives it further edge against Bitcoin, and can help it beat out other altcoins. Read more about why ETH is one of the top investments of 2021 here. On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Sarah Smith is the Editor of Today’s Market with InvestorPlace.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Top Stocks 2021: 11 Bullseye Stock Picks for Your Must-Buy List appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These ETFs Have Become Too Popular. What That Means for Investors.

    The wildly popular ETFs from Ark Invest aren’t the only ones that have ballooned in the past year. Several other ETFs have become so big they required changes in indexes to ease liquidity problems.

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts

    Payable on death accounts can help streamline the process of transferring certain assets to loved ones after you pass away. Also referred to as a POD account or Totten trust, a payable on death account can be established at a … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla allows six more months to start German gigafactory-Automobilwoche

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given its German team six more months to start production at its delayed factory near Berlin, its first gigafactory in Europe, German weekly Automobilwoche reported, citing company sources. A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, referring to last month's official statement by the carmaker that put the start of production at the Gruenheide site towards the end of 2021. Initially, Tesla had planned to start production on July 1, 2021, but red tape and plans to also build a battery cell factory on the site have delayed the project.

  • Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Rush Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RUSH.B ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors...

  • Who’s Afraid of Higher Capital-Gains Tax? Not Stocks, at Least for Now.

    The market seems to believe that the top levy won’t be as hefty as proposed. So far, strong earnings and abundant liquidity are carrying the day for investors.

  • Update: Firm Capital Property Trust (CVE:FCD.UN) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Year

    Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But if you're going to beat the market overall...

  • Did C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

    We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be...

  • Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Teradyne, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Pay Packet

    We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Teradyne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TER ) recently and CEO Mark Jagiela...

  • Vaccinated faithful throng Jerusalem church for Holy Fire

    Hundreds of Christian worshippers made use of Israel’s easing of coronavirus restrictions Saturday, packing a Jerusalem church revered as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection for an ancient fire ceremony a day before Orthodox Easter. The faithful gathered at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, waiting for clergymen to emerge with the Holy Fire from the Edicule, a chamber built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead after being crucified. As bells rang and the top clerics from different Orthodox denominations appeared, the worshippers scrambled to light their candles and pass the fire on.

  • Exxon CEO on Fighting Climate Change and Criticism From Activist Investors

    Darren Woods spoke with Barron’s about the company's plans for carbon capture and complaints about his compensation.