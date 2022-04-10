How Rich Are Biden, Trump and These Other Potential 2024 Presidential Candidates?

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock

It feels like we just went through an election, and yet the 2024 presidential showdown isn't that far away. Many politicians have already discussed the potential of running for president in the next election, which will take place November 5, 2024. The U.S. president earns $400,000 a year, which might be a pay cut for some of these White House hopefuls and a huge pay bump for others.

Let's take a look at the net worth of those who are likely candidates or have openly discussed running for president in the 2024 election.

Patrick Semansky / AP

President Joe Biden

Net Worth: $8 Million

President Joe Biden has said he has every intention of running for reelection in 2024. Biden served as former President Barack Obama's vice president from 2009-2017. Before that, he served as a Delaware senator from 1973 until he took office as VP.

In addition to his political salary, it's reported Biden made $11 million from book advances in 2017.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Donald Trump

Net Worth: $2.5 Billion

The former Republican president has strongly hinted at the possibility of running again. Before he was president, Trump was a media personality and businessman. His net worth reportedly dropped $700 million in his last year of his presidency, and has dropped $600 million since leaving office.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Image

Stacey Abrams

Net Worth: $500,000

Abrams served in the Georgia House of Representatives for 10 years and has since founded Fair Fight Action, an organization with the goal of fighting voter suppression. Abrams, a Democrat, is now turning her sights to the 2022 governor's race after losing the same race in 2018 to Republican Brian Kemp.

She talked about running for president in 2020, but ultimately decided against it. However, she lobbied to be President Joe Biden's running mate which ultimately went to Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, so a run for president in 2024 isn't out of the question.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Ron DeSantis

Net Worth: $500,000

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had said in fall of last year that he was not considering a run for president in 2024, but insiders beg to differ. Supporters say that Republican DeSantis could win even if Trump decides to run again, which is what they believe makes him a very viable candidate.

MediaPunch / Shutterstock.com

Pete Buttigieg

Net Worth: $250,000

Buttigieg is a Democrat currently serving as the United States Secretary of Transportation. Before that, he served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020. Though President Biden has said he will run for reelection, if his plans were to change, it seems like Buttigieg could take a second run for the office.

This would be a pay increase for Buttigieg, who currently makes $221,400 a year in his position.

Keiko Hiromi/AFLO/Shutterstock

Mike Pence

Net Worth: $1 Million

The former Republican vice president is polling third for potential nominees behind DeSantis and Trump respectively. Trump has said he would not have Pence as his running mate again, which opens the door for Pence to run for president on his own.

Pence was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001-2013 before becoming the governor of Indiana from 2013-2017.

Kevin Dietsch/AP/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Warren

Net Worth: $8 Million

Warren made a run for president in 2020 and eventually finished third, so she might be looking to finish on top come 2024. After the election, she returned to serving as a senator from Massachusetts, a position she's held since 2013.

She currently makes $194,000 a year as a senior senator, but has reportedly made her fortune from from writing, lecturing and consulting.

Meg Kinnard/AP/Shutterstock

Nikki Haley

Net Worth: $2 Million

Haley served as the first female governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017. The Republican also served as an ambassador to the United Nations from 2017-2019. She has previously said that she has yet to decide whether or not she will be running for president, but Trump running will have no influence on her final decision.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Amy Klobuchar

Net Worth: $1.5 Million

Klobuchar is currently serving as a Democratic senior senator from Minnesota. Like many on this list, she also ran for president in 2020 before endorsing President Joe Biden. If Biden were not to run again in 2024, she might throw her hat in the ring.

Reports show she has investment accounts totaling more than $400,000. On top of that, she earns $194,000 as a senior senator.

Demetrius Freeman/AP/Shutterstock

Ted Cruz

Net Worth: $4 Million

Cruz previously ran for president in 2016, and called it "the most fun I've ever had in my life," adding that he "absolutely" would run again in 2024. Cruz has served as the junior United States senator for Texas since 2013.

As a senator he earns an annual salary of $174,000, but he reportedly made a lot of money before his political career as a private appellate attorney, and has a lot of assets in the form of stocks and bonds.

