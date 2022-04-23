The Rich, Black Soil That Fed a Growing China Is Washing Away

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In one of his first actions as Supreme Leader, Chairman Mao Zedong sent tens of thousands of soldiers and educated youth into China’s northeastern provinces with a mission: raze the forests and replace them with houses and farms, cultivating a granary that would nourish a billion people for decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The campaign was a success. The black soil region became critical to feeding the growing population, and in the following decades, the demand for arable land also grew. In the ten years from 1990 to 2000, for example, the three provinces of northeast China added 2 million hectares of farmland, and today, the northeast region generates as much as 50% of China’s japonica rice crop, 41% of its soybeans and 34% of its corn.

But the expansion of farmland has come at the expense of millions of hectares of forest, grassland and wetlands, and the increasing exposure to wind and rain has led to erosion. In the 1950s, the soil was so rich “a pair of chopsticks would sprout in it,” locals said. Now the organic matter in the soil has fallen by as much as 75%, and in some areas, the black soil layer is decreasing by 1 to 2 millimeters a year.

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences estimate that soybean production will fall by 40% to 60% and corn would barely grow in the region if — in the most extreme scenario — all its black soil is stripped away, no matter how much fertilizer is used.

Against the backdrop of climate change, global trade disputes and, now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has intensified its focus on food security, including efforts to protect the country’s most precious soil. By 2025, China plans to improve the organic matter in nearly 6.7 million hectares of black soil by 10%. It’s a good start, but would still be well below the levels enjoyed in the 1950s.

Black soil exists in only a few places in the world — in central Eurasia and especially Ukraine, and in the Red River Valley in the U.S. and Canada — and it’s so potent that occasionally criminals are busted for black-market trafficking in the stuff.

In China, the fertile soil is a product of the region’s geography and its special history. Long, cold winters slow microbial decomposition, preserving much of the organic matter in the soil. And during the Qing Dynasty, the ruling Manchus fiercely protected their native regions, allowing the layer of black soil to grow undisturbed.

“China has always put a lot of effort into safeguarding food security,” said Lam Hon-Ming, professor at the School of Life Sciences at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “In the past most of the efforts were to increase food productivity to feed everybody, now it is more aware of sustainability and protecting the whole ecosystem for agriculture, including protection of the soil.”

One of the most common ways to preserve the soil is to return organic waste to farmlands to maintain soil moisture, improve fertility and prevent erosion from wind and water. Experts based in Lishu in Jilin province have been going door-to-door to try to persuade farmers not to burn or clean up the leftover stalks and leaves, as has been the local tradition.

Global warming makes the situation worse. Average temperatures are nearly 2 degrees Celsius higher in China’s black soil region today than they were 50 years ago, a difference large enough to speed up the decomposition in the soil’s organic matter faster. Extreme weather events, like droughts and floods, also caused more soil loss.

Degraded soils, in return, are also bad news for the planet. Healthy and fertile soils work as important carbon sinks. When their fertility is lost, their ability to hold carbon also drops. In the 30 years from 1990 to 2020, the black soil’s carbon stock has dropped by about 650 million tons in northeast China. It would take about 300 million hectares of U.S. forest a year to sequester that much CO2.

“Although many Chinese researchers have been working to help the agriculture sector adapt to climate change, the overall national response is still lagging behind,” said Li Zhao, a climate risk researcher at Greenpeace East Asia. “More systematic adaptation strategy and implementation are urgently needed.”

Last summer, 11 people were sentenced to up to seven years in prison for illegally extracting and selling black soil in Heilongjiang province, a series of trials that showcased China’s willingness to use law enforcement to safeguard the land. “We must ensure that the black soil will not decrease and degenerate,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping during a 2020 visit to Jilin province.

Xi promised to “protect and make good use of ‘the giant panda of the cultivated land,’” drawing an analogy to the much loved national animal, which, after dedicated conservation efforts, was removed from global endangered lists last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. warns of response to any move toward permanent China presence in Solomons

    SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reiterated to the visiting delegation led by White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell that there would be no military base, no long-term presence, and no power projection capability under a security deal signed with China.

  • ‘Mindblowing’ gene discovery brings tailor-made cancer treatment a step closer

    Cancer treatment is set to be revolutionised by a “mindblowing” gene study by the University of Cambridge, which has found 58 new mutational signatures, experts said.

  • US warns Solomon Islands of action over pact with China

    The Biden administration on Thursday warned the Solomon Islands that the United States will take unspecified action against the South Pacific nation should its recently concluded cooperation agreement with China pose a threat to U.S. or allied interests. The White House said the message was delivered directly to the country’s leadership by a visiting senior U.S. delegation. The delegation expressed concern that the deal with China raises questions about its scope and purpose, according to the White House, which also lamented transparency in the agreement and cast doubt on Solomon Islands' officials' claims that the deal was purely domestic.

  • Worker lied to get COVID unemployment — then sent bomb threats to his jobs, feds say

    Prosecutors said he bought the phone used to make the threats with his unemployment money.

  • China's yuan is set for its worst weekly drop against the dollar since 2015, as investors rush back to the US

    "Foreign money leaving the China equity and bond markets is in danger of becoming a flood," one market analyst said of the dangers to the yuan.

  • Farmers with livestock death due to blizzard may have help available to them

    Extension specialists encourage ranchers to inquire about the Livestock Indemnity Program provided by the USDA Farm Service Agency.

  • Ukraine-Russia peace talks are likely to fail because negotiating with Putin is like dealing with a 'crocodile,' Boris Johnson says

    "I really don't see how the Ukrainians can easily sit down and come to some kind of accommodation," Johnson said on Wednesday.

  • Ethiopians queue up to volunteer for Russia's fight in Ukraine

    The queues formed early each morning outside the Russian embassy in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. There is no evidence that any Ethiopians have been sent to Ukraine, nor is it clear if any ever will be. A man who came out of the embassy and addressed the volunteers in Russian through an interpreter said Russia had enough forces for now, but that they would be contacted when they were needed.

  • The Hunt for Life On Jupiter's Moon Europa Just Got a Little Easier

    Thanks to a clue from Greenland, of all places

  • Impact of new permitless carry law | McDermott smokes weed

    Plus, another former lawmaker pleads guilty in connection with a money funneling scheme.

  • Upbeat Indonesia Becomes Asia's Investment Alternative as China's Prospects Sour

    Southeast Asia's largest economy is going strong and offers a contrast to lockdown-battered China.

  • Indonesia's Indrawati, former World Bank COO, joins chorus calling for reforms at World Bank

    Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday joined a growing chorus of officials calling for reforms aimed at better equipping the World Bank to address mounting global challenges such as climate change and the changing nature of its clients. "We cannot be using the same business-as-usual," Indrawati, a former managing director and chief operating officer of the multilateral development bank, told Reuters in an interview. Indrawati's comments came a day after both U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major reforms at the World Bank, and major public and private groups also said urgent reforms were needed.

  • China Is Not Undermining Russian Sanctions, Yellen Says

    U.S. Treasury Secretary&nbsp;Janet Yellen says she does not think China is undermining the sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine. She speaks to Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Marijuana: Democrats have been a ‘huge disappointment to the industry,’ Curaleaf exec says

    The cannabis industry has been disappointed with Democratic political leadership in the fight for national marijuana legislation, executives say.

  • Late-season storm dishes out hefty snow in California mountains

    In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lackluster wet season, the atmosphere dished out more than 2 feet of snow that snarled travel in California's Sierra Nevada during the latter part of the week. California Highway Patrol (CHP) posted a picture on Twitter of a vehicle that slid off the roadway and into a river in Truckee, California, as snow fell heavily and covered the ground during the morning hours. Earlier this week, AccuWeather meteorologists had warned that motorists s

  • Growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine - U.N.

    STORY: "Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," the spokeswoman for the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Ravina Shamdasani said.U.N. human rights monitors in Ukraine have also documented what appeared to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country, she said.The OHCHR said that from the start of the war on February 24 until April 20, monitors in Ukraine had verified 5,264 civilian casualties - 2,345 killed and 2,919 injured.Of these, 92.3% were recorded in government-controlled territory and 7.7% in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated groups, it added.They have received more than 300 allegations of killings of civilians in the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy, all under the control of Russian armed forces in late February and early March, Shamdasani said.

  • Looming Prairie storm threatens up to 50 cm of snow this weekend

    Potent Colorado low takes aim at the eastern Prairies once again, threatening 25-50 cm of snow into this weekend.

  • Severe storms to target areas from Minneapolis to OKC on Saturday

    The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome break this weekend. There have only been a couple of days so far this spring where a severe weather outbreak affected a large portion of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Th

  • Libya oil production outage a ‘convenient coincidence’ that helps Russia: analyst

    Blockades on major oilfields and export terminals are costing Libya --- and the global oil market --- around 550,000 barrels a day of crude, a boon for Moscow.

  • Mold and sewage plague South L.A. apartments even after inspections, tenants say

    At the 425-unit Chesapeake Apartments in South Los Angeles, tenants complain that the city and their landlord have ignored problems for a long time.