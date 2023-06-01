Rich Chow, storeowner charged with killing teen, had shot at shoplifters before

Rich Chow, an Ohio convenience store owner charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton on suspicion of shoplifting, has previously resorted to violence to protect his business from alleged thieves, officials said.

Rich Chow was arrested and charged on Monday with the murder of Carmack-Belton. He approached the 14-year-old on Sunday around 8 p.m. inside his store, Chow’s Xpress Mart Shell station in Columbia, and accused him of stealing four water bottles. Carmack-Belton tried to run, but he was chased down by Chow, who was armed, and Chow’s son.

Police said Chow then shot at the teen, who was pronounced dead a short time later. They uncovered no evidence to indicate he was shoplifting.

In a similar incident years earlier, Chow whipped out his .45 caliber Glock to confront a woman who grabbed two cases of Bud Light and a package of boiled peanuts and then left without paying. According to an incident report obtained by CBS News, the pair struggled and the woman at one point threatened to shoot Chow. He managed to wrestle the cases of beer away from her before she left the store.

When she got into her car, Chow fired six shots at her passenger-side window. No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred on May 4, 2015.

Chow also shot a shoplifter on Oct. 12, 2018, officials said. The shoplifter had taken a $6.49 can of oven cleaner and stashed it in his clothes. When Chow confronted him, the man assaulted the gas station owner, according to the incident report. Chow then fired at the man twice, striking him in the leg.

The shoplifter later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott during a recent press conference condemned Chow’s use of lethal force, emphasizing that Sunday’s deadly shooting was not justified.

“Even if he had shoplifted four bottles of water, which he had taken out of the cooler and then put back — even if he had done that, that’s not something you should shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old,” Lott said.