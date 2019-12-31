How a Rich Cop Wannabe Wound Up on the Wrong Side of the Law

A man who donated more than $200,000 to police before allegedly putting a police chief on a so-called “hit list” and shooting up a Florida condominium had boxes full of hoodies depicting the Columbine High School shooters—which his lawyer says he planned to sell to benefit police.

Ryan Flanzer, 27, was “fixated” on police, his lawyer Stephen Romine told The Daily Beast. Over several years of social media posts, Flanzer implied he worked with a Florida department. But that obsession—mixed with what Romine described as untreated mental illness and a drug-fueled culture on the fringes of an MTV show—left the wannabe officer on the wrong side of the law. In May 2018, Flanzer was accused of impersonating an officer while firing into a condo building, a charge that was dropped in a no-jail plea agreement this month.

Flanzer was no cop, but he certainly played one on social media.

On LinkedIn and Facebook, he listed himself as a “Crime Prevention consultant,” for the Longboat Key Police Department since 2017.

“i protect and serve me finance and interest #LongBoatKeyPolice , volunteer officer,” he wrote in an Instagram post less than two months before his arrest. The caption accompanied a photo of a Sig Sauer handgun and a concealed carry permit in a case that looked like a police badge.

“the only reason i believe in only hand guns for mentally evaluated persons is god for bid .. this word is crazy. protect others. especially here in crazy florida”

Flanzer’s Instagram often oscillated between adulation for police and pictures from inside nightclubs. The grandson of prominent Florida philanthropists, Flanzer ran his own record label, Nice Manor. He told the Sarasota Observer in February 2018 that he was a talent manager for the MTV reality show “Siesta Key.” (MTV did not return a request for comment, and Flanzer is not listed on the show’s IMDB page. One of Nice Manor’s clients, DJ Pauly Paul, is a recurring character on the show.)

Hours after sharing the picture of the Sig Sauer, he posted a picture of one of his clients brandishing what appeared to be the same gun, in a hoodie that Nice Manor sold online. All proceeds from the hoodies (featuring a decapitated “Spongebob Squarepants” character) would go to law enforcement, the company said on its website.

Also available on the label’s website were shirts and hoodies featuring the shooters from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. Although the school shooting has inspired an online culture of would-be shooters who set off multiple criminal investigations this year, Romine said the four boxes of Columbine hoodies found at Flanzer’s home were actually pro-police.

“It was something people in his circles would find artistic,” Romine said. “During this time frame [Flanzer had] a very strong inclination on his part to be very supportive of law enforcement.”

Romine wasn’t sure how many shirts the company sold. But months before the May 2018 shooting, Flanzer made headlines for a large donation to the Longboat Key, Florida, police department. Earlier that year, he gave $234,216.35 to the department for new cameras and computers. The department promised to install a plaque with Flanzer’s name on the outside of police headquarters, they told the Observer.

In March 2018, Nice Manor’s Twitter account began posting erratic screeds, alongside its usual clips of DJ sets. Some seemed aimed at settling scores with former business associates. Others targeted people connected with Flanzer’s wealthy family.

Flanzer’s philanthropist grandparents had disinherited him before their deaths, prompting Flanzer to sue the trustee of their estate. In a series of April 2018 tweets on the Nice Manor account, Flanzer accused the trustee of “stealing 500$ million +” from his family. He described the millions as “my own money” and claimed to be working with a journalist on a book that would expose his rivals.