'Rich also cry': Russia's sanctioned oligarchs lose luxuries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna MALPAS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Roman Abramovich
    Roman Abramovich
    Russian-Israeli billionaire businessman

From superyachts and mansions to private jets and works of art, mega-rich Russians are being deprived of their expensive playthings, under swingeing sanctions that implicate them in Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The seizing and freezing of assets is proving the toughest trial yet for the Kremlin-favoured "oligarchs", many of whom got rich on the back of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In Britain, more than 100 oligarchs and their families have been slapped with restrictions. The United States has sanctioned 140 and the European Union more than 30.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the move was designed to hit them where it hurts -- denying them "access to their luxury toys".

The British capital has for years been dubbed "Londongrad" after becoming a haven for Russians to keep their money, educate their children and pursue litigation.

"The welcome mat is now being taken away from Russian oligarchs," The Economist wrote.

Even the high-profile Roman Abramovich has been targeted, forcing him to put Chelsea Football Club, which he bought in 2003, up for sale.

But acting against so many in a highly globalised major economy is "totally uncharted territory", said researcher Alex Nice, from the Institute for Government think-tank.

Whenever the war ends, a deep rift between the West and Russia will remain, even if the assets are just frozen, rather than expropriated, he added.

"There doesn't seem to be any prospect that these sanctions will be lifted any time soon," said Nice.

In Moscow, the independent Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said Putin's "special operation" in Ukraine could last "for years" -- and even be widened to fulfil his dream of recreating the Russian empire.

If the decision is down to Ukraine, "they will never lift them (sanctions)", he told AFP.

- Avalanche -

There's no question that the sanctions have hit home.

Forbes magazine last month removed 34 Russians from its annual billionaire list citing the "avalanche of sanctions".

"The war is an absolute disaster for them," said Elisabeth Schimpfoessl, a lecturer in sociology at Aston University in Birmingham, central England, and author of a book called "Rich Russians".

Petr Aven, known for his extensive collection of Russian art, told The Financial Times newspaper he was unsure if he was "allowed to have a cleaner or a driver" and faced expulsion from the UK.

His long-term business partner, Mikhail Fridman, told Bloomberg news agency he was "in shock" and also struggling to pay a cleaner.

Many oligarchs have multiple citizenships and are not rushing back to Russia.

The West has been a "base that they can go to at any moment when they fear prosecution in Russia", said Schimpfoessl.

"Oligarchs never bothered developing Russia's rule of law."

- Soap opera -

The scale of assets targeted is staggering.

The UK government estimates that Abramovich alone is worth over £9 billion ($11 billion, 10.5 billion euros).

It has also targeted two of his associates worth up to £10 billion.

Abramovich is rumoured to own half a dozen luxury superyachts, two of which docked in Turkey in March, thereby avoiding sanctions.

EU members have reported freezing nearly $30 billion in Russian assets, including almost $7 billion in yachts, helicopters, property and works of art.

Washington has said it has sanctioned or blocked boats and aircraft worth over $1 billion.

US President Joe Biden has proposed permanent sanctions, saying oligarchs should not be allowed to enjoy luxuries while Ukrainian children die.

In Fiji last week, police seized a 348-foot (106-metre) yacht called "Amadea" worth some $300 million and linked to Suleiman Kerimov, a reticent billionaire senator, on Washington's request.

Images of impounded yachts and shuttered mansions of Putin cronies prompt Schadenfreude in Russia, too.

"Ordinary Russians like to see 'the rich also cry'," said Kalachev, citing a Mexican soap opera Russians watched in the early 1990s.

What is not clear is whether sanctions affect Moscow's decisions.

They cannot influence Putin, because he meets such business figures "only to tell them things -- it's not a dialogue", argued Kalachev.

"The record of using economic coercion to try to force change in foreign policy is not a good one," said Nice.

But sanctions "are undoubtedly going to weaken Russia's capacity to fight", he added.

- Opposition -

Abramovich has been involved in talks aimed at ending the war, with consent of both sides. Other oligarchs have criticised the conflict.

On Instagram the UK-sanctioned entrepreneur and banker Oleg Tinkov slammed "this crazy war" and Russia's "shitty army".

Fridman urged an end to the bloodshed and Oleg Deripaska, sanctioned by the UK, the EU and the US, said continuing fighting was "madness".

But experts questioned the likelihood of them allying against Putin.

"It's hard to see that happening," said Nice.

"It would not be in their interests ever to speak out against Putin prematurely," said Schimpfoessl.

am/phz/gil

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What are Ukraine's chances of joining the EU?

    Why Ukraine wants to be in the European Union, and how its application has been fast-tracked

  • NATO membership would strengthen Nordic defence, Swedish defence minister says

    The Nordic region's defence capabilities would be strengthened if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, allowing joint defence planning within the framework of the alliance, Sweden's defence minister told Swedish radio on Tuesday. Sweden already has defence agreements with its Nordic neighbours.

  • Sanctioned oligarchs' use of the Hawala payment system is a desperate move but not necessarily illegal, experts say

    Russian oligarchs appeared to have anticipated sanctions by moving money through an informal payment system known as Hawala.

  • Detroit Lions sign first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson to guaranteed $35.7 million deal

    As the No. 2 pick of the draft, Hutchinson's four-year deal is worth $35.7 million and includes a $23.1 million signing bonus

  • Elon Musk gives Europe's speech platform rules the thumbs up

    While the world continues to wonder what 'free speech absolutist' and gadfly billionaire Elon Musk might mean for the future of Twitter, the European Union has chalked up an early PR win in the long game of platform regulation -- extracting agreement from the Tesla founder that its freshly rebooted approach toward content policy sounds like good shiz. EU internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, paid a visit to the would-be Twitter owner, Musk, yesterday for a meeting at his gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where we're told regulation of online speech was a key discussion topic, alongside "mutual interest" supply chain chat. Breton was keen to introduce Musk to the newly agreed Digital Services Act (DSA), which will come into force across the bloc in the coming years -- likely in early 2023 for larger platforms such as Twitter -- with the aim of harmonizing content governance rules and dialling up consumer protections.

  • Bragging about blowing up Russian generals could get us all killed

    How the self-aggrandizing culture of Washington could spark World War III

  • China rebukes U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the United States for changing the wording on the State Department website about Taiwan, saying "political manipulation" will not succeed in changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The State Department website's section on Taiwan has removed wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

  • Large Russian landing ship with signs of damage spotted in Sevastopol

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY, 2022, 04:14 PM Two large landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been spotted at jetties in Sukharna Bay, which is part of the larger Bay of Sevastopol. One of them has external signs of damage.

  • South Korea’s new leader offers economic support if North Korea denuclearizes

    South Korea’s new president says he’ll present “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea’s economy if it denuclearizes.

  • Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi

    Singapore has banned a controversial Indian film about the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir, citing concerns over its "potential to cause enmity between different communities". "The Kashmir Files" has been praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-wing Hindu nationalist followers, and has proved a box office hit, but critics say it is loose with facts and fans anti-Muslim sentiment. "The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir," the Singapore government said in a statement on Monday in response to media queries.

  • Another Russian soldier identified who committed atrocities in Kyiv region during occupation

    SVITLANA KIZILOVA - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 18:24 Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has made an announcement regarding suspicions that another Russian occupier participated in the commission of war crimes in the Kyiv region.

  • Legendary pilot dies in Ukrainian skies

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 11:34 BEDZAI, PHOTO: DUMSKAYA NEWS OUTLET A well-known officer of the Ukrainian Navy, Deputy Commander of the Navy for Aviation, Colonel Ihor Bedzai, has died in Ukrainian skies, said marine and military expert Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

  • Klobuchar Says Leaked SCOTUS Draft Opinion Overturning Roe Is ‘Taking Us Back to the 1850s’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) on Sunday claimed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is “taking us back to the 1850s” with his leaked draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Russian Crypto Users Face Another Blow, This Time From Coinbase

    Russian clients have a deadline until May 31, to withdraw funds from their accounts unless they confirm that they are not under these sanctions.

  • G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader

    The selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong is a source of grave concern and underscores wider worries about fundamental freedoms there, a Group of Seven statement said on Monday, prompting a rebuke from China. Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval. The rest of the city's 7.4 million people had little say in choosing their leader, despite China's promises to one day grant full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

  • U.S. small business confidence steady in April -NFIB

    U.S. small business confidence held steady in April after three straight monthly declines, but owners remained worried about high inflation and worker shortages, a survey showed on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index was unchanged at a reading of 93.2 last month. Thirty-two percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business.

  • Taiwan activist says he did forced labor in China

    STORY: Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights non-governmental organization in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017. Later that year, a Chinese court found him guilty of subversion. He was released from jail and returned to Taiwan last month.Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Li said he was forced to make clothing including shoes and gloves during his time in jail, working 11-12 hours a day with few days off, while not being allowed to speak to most other prisoners. Li said he was neither tortured nor beaten but that he had considered himself to have been "kidnapped" by the Chinese government.Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control, while democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by the Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

  • Prince Harry snubs claim Meghan Markle ‘hated’ New Zealand tour with Māori TV skit for Travalyst: ‘Incredible’

    The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at acting for a new five-minute advert that was launched on New Zealand TV and YouTube.

  • Russians hold parades with Soviet flags in occupied Ukrainian cities

    Roman Petrenko - Monday, 9 May 2022, 10:17 An Immortal Regiment commemoration[the Immortal Regiment is a civil event staged in major cities in Russia every 9 May during the Victory Day celebrations] has taken place in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

  • BlackRock downgrades Chinese stocks to neutral as the world's largest asset manager sees a 'rapidly worsening' outlook for the country's economy

    "China's policymakers have heralded easing to prevent a growth slowdown – but have yet to fully act," said BlackRock in downgrading China stocks.