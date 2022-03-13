Rich Dad’s Kim Kiyosaki Shares the 2 Things Every Woman Needs To Know About Money

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

The Financially Savvy Female had the opportunity to chat with Kim Kiyosaki, co-founder and CEO of The Rich Dad Company and an advocate for financial education, especially among women. She has built her own wealth through entrepreneurship and investing, and hopes to teach other women to do the same. Here, we chat with Kiyosaki about how she got her start as an investor, what every woman needs to know about money and how we can close the financial literacy gap.

Important: 10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast
Keep Reading: 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

How did you learn to invest?

The best way I learn about a specific investment is first, I study it. I do my homework. Then, armed with some education, I put a little money into it. Why just a little? No. 1, I’m probably going to make a few mistakes, so I want to make mistakes with a little, not a lot, of money. No. 2, if I put some money into an investment, even $10, my interest in that investment will increase tremendously because I am now in the game. I’ll want to learn as much as I can about that investment and my knowledge accelerates.

I was taught there are two things you can invest — time and money. I highly recommend investing time in getting educated about an investment before investing a penny of your money.

At some point in your investing education, you have to get in the game. You have to put some money down. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself in analysis paralysis and never do any investment deal.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Men vs. Women Earn at Every Age

What’s the one thing you wish every woman knew about money?

My wish would be that every woman treats her money as a business. Because it is.

We work so hard for our money, but most of us pay little attention to managing — much less growing — our money. Treat every single investment as a business, whether it’s an investment in a business, real estate, paper assets (stocks, bonds or mutual funds), or commodities (gold, silver, oil or crypto, to name a few).

The second thing is to understand the difference between an asset and a liability. In the Rich Dad/Rich Woman world, we define an asset as something that puts money in your pocket, whether you work or not. A few examples are a rental property with a positive cash flow, a stock dividend, an e-book that continues to sell or a loan you make to someone that pays you interest. These are assets.

A liability is something that takes money from your pocket. Your house, even if you have no mortgage, takes money from you in taxes, insurance and maintenance. The same is true for your car. The problem people get into is when they call their liabilities assets. A bank would have you think that your house, car, jewelry and artwork are assets. The only time they may become assets is when you sell them and make a profit.

Why do you think there is such a gender disparity in financial literacy?

The biggest problem I see is that not only are women not educated about money — because most men and women are not — but most of us women have actually been taught, since an early age, to depend upon somebody else for our financial well-being. We are taught to depend upon our husbands, or a family member such as parents or grandparents, or the government. We have not been expected to take care of ourselves financially.

A common myth out there is that when it comes to money, men are smarter than women. I don’t believe that for one minute. The markets do not care if you are female, male, black, white or purple. The markets only care about how smart you are with your money. It’s up to each individual woman to get herself educated about money and investing. It’s not rocket science. Any woman can be a savvy investor. What it takes is time and the desire to learn about the world of money and investing.

Where to start? Start by learning the language, the vocabulary, of money. What’s the cost of an online dictionary? Free.

More From GOBankingRates

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rich Dad’s Kim Kiyosaki Shares the 2 Things Every Woman Needs To Know About Money

Recommended Stories

  • How You Should Use Your 2022 Tax Refund, According To Experts

    In the first pandemic year without stimulus payments, the good old tax refund will be the only windfall most households can expect this year -- and boy, do they expect it. A new study from...

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • Russian rouble drops a further 8% this week in Moscow

    The rouble has lost a third of its value in Moscow exchanges since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, as the local economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions imposed across the world in retaliation for the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict with Russia, but Russian forces bombarded cities across the country in what Moscow refers to as a "special operation," and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden joined allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds.

  • BlackRock Russia exposure down $17 billion since February, company data shows

    BlackRock Inc's total client exposure to Russia has declined to less than $1 billion from $18 billion a month ago, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions and the closure of the Russian stock market, according to figures supplied by the asset manager on Friday. A spokesman for the New York asset manager said via e-mail that the impact on clients would "depend on their initial asset allocation and the timing of their allocations to or away from this market during the period". Morningstar data through Feb. 25 had shown BlackRock had around $5 billion in exposure to Russia, among many large U.S. asset managers with investments there.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • BlackRock funds just lost $17 billion due to Russian exposure. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Western banks are owed $121 billion by Russian entities

    Western banks are owed over $120 billion from Russian entities, most of which they may never get back.

  • ESG Gives Russia the Cold Shoulder, Too

    MSCI jumped on the Russia dogpile this week, reducing the country's ESG government rating to the lowest possible level.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Could Get $350 per Month Through the Family Security Act

    With the omnibus spending bill recently passed in Washington focusing on aid for Ukraine, which is still under attack by Russia, along with an increase in federal spending for domestic programs, the...

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Why Lucid Deserves Its 61% Drop -- But Could Still Win Long-Term

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down over 61% from their all-time high and 41% year-to-date as investors digest disappointing 2021 results and guidance. And subsequent to the end of the quarter, Inside EVs conducted a real-world driving test to validate our 500-mile range at a steady 70 miles per hour.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 During the Market Sell-Off

    It's been a rough start to the year for Wall Street and the investing community. Both the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 are officially in correction territory (down at least 10% from recent highs). Meanwhile, the tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has pushed lower by more than 20% from its all-time high.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Russian ruble climbs amid new currency controls but 'this is not a pure market'

    The ruble is down about 30% against the dollar on the Moscow exchange since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Russia-Ukraine war will force the Fed to be cautious with rate hikes and that the US should avoid a recession

    While "cash is king" in an uncertain environment, now's the time to stock pick, Mobius told Bloomberg TV.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Premier Signals Gas, Food Supplies Are HoldingUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineRussian Billion

  • Short-sellers are scarce and that’s some of the best news the stock market’s had lately

    The U.S. stock market should be given the benefit of the doubt over the next 12 months, according to an analysis of short sellers’ recent transactions. This upbeat message may incline you to view short sellers more positively. For this column, I’m not interested in short-sellers’ integrity and virtue (or lack thereof).

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Truphone says Russian tycoon Abramovich, sanctioned in the UK, does not have a 'relevant interest' that impacts Truphone stake

    Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who owns the highly successful Chelsea Premier League football club, this week saw his club assets seized as part of the U.K. government's enforcement of Russian sanctions on him and others because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Truphone -- which has disclosed raising over $200 million from two funds that each count Abramovich as their main financial contributor and effectively counts those two funds as its majority owners -- said that the sanctions currently do not impact its business, nor its shareholdings, because his link to the company is "indirect." "We are aware that sanctions were imposed on 10 March by the UK Government on Roman Abramovich, who has an indirect link to Truphone," Rachel Chapman, general counsel for Truphone Limited, said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.

  • Abramovich's U.S. hedge fund investments frozen- WSJ

    Britain froze assets and imposed a travel ban on the Russian owner of Chelsea soccer club on Thursday along with six other senior Russians because of their links to President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. Fund administrator SS&C Globe Op said in a message to one hedge-fund firm that accounts attributed to Abramovich are blocked from transacting, the Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the instructions. SS&C was monitoring the situation for guidance from the U.K. Treasury, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, the report added.

  • Want to Buy a Retirement Retreat? Here Are Some Risks and Costs to Consider First.

    Vacation homes can seem appealing, but financial pros warn they can be costly and drain your retirement savings too quickly if you're not careful.