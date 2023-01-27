Rich Dollaz Responds To Daughter Ashley Trowers Being Arrested For Shooting At Ex-Boyfriend

Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop New York member Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after allegedly shooting at her ex-boyfriend.

According to TMZ, police reports note Trowers told officers she was working her first day at a Kroger gas station around midnight when her ex Demiah Tatum and Mykel Yates approached her vehicle,

Trowers told police she fled the scene but both men caught up to her before she fired two shots at their Cadillac ATS. Trowers called the police to report she thought she saw someone in the car reaching for a gun and inform them of her restraining order against Tatum.

Rich Dollaz’s Daughter Ashley Trowers Arrested After She Fired Shots At Her Baby Father When He Popped Up At Her First Day Of Work, With Another Man Even Though She Has A Restraining Order On Him. pic.twitter.com/4co5BBNDG3 — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) January 26, 2023

Yates returned to the scene an hour later without Tatum explaining to officials that they were just trying to give her money.

According to TMZ, Trowers was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to Shelby County Jail. She was later released the same day on her own recognizance.

Her father, Rich Dollaz spoke with The Shade Room addressing the Kroger incident and the alleged domestic violence his daughter endured by Tatum who she shares a child with.

Rich revealed that his daughter moved from the shared residence with Tatum and filed for a restraining order shortly after. Rich shared he also is in shock at how Trowers was tracked down by Tatum.

“I’m baffled as anyone else,” he said. “I don’t condone shooting, I don’t condone violence, I don’t condone any of that,” Rich said.

“But at the end of the day, I’m never going to be okay with a man putting his hand on my kid, either,” he added.

“Being involved in a situation where a man is putting his hands on you is never good,” he further stated. It seems that his daughter didn’t tell him everything that was going on.

The music executive said his daughter lives in Memphis while he resides in Dallas, and revealed that he found out about the arrest after Trowers’s mother Miracle Hall contacted him.

“I’m not with Ashley every day,” he explained. “My daughter is a 20-something-year-old with a newborn baby that lived with her man, and she’s a grown adult,” he also shared. “I found out Ashley worked at Kroger at the same time everyone else did.”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with my daughter wanting to do it on her own,” he added.

Ironically enough, in 2018, Hall was arrested for allegedly shooting her husband in self-defense. Hall was arrested for aggravated assault and the case was dismissed.