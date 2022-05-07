How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawn Allcot
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Fred Trump
    German-American real estate developer; First father
Joe Marino/UPI/Shutterstock
Joe Marino/UPI/Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump lost roughly $600 million of his net worth during his time in office as President of the United States. He lost another $700 million following the Capital Hill riots and his impeachments after several organizations stopped doing business with Trump or any of his properties.

See: How Rich Is Joe Biden One Year Into His Presidency?
Find: How Much is Volodymyr Zelenskyy Worth?

In 2022, Trump made back roughly $430 million of those losses with his newest endeavor: Truth Social. Forbes reports that the social media platform, which Trump announced in October 2020 and launched in February 2022, has been downloaded more than 1 million times.

Forbes pegs Trump’s current net worth at $3 billion, in total, which is just slightly less than his net worth during his first year in office. The Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social platform, announced plans to merge with a SPAC. Since the announcement, Trump Media shares climbed from $10 to $50. Forbes estimated that Trump owns at least 50% of the shares. If the deal goes through, which Forbes says is not a sure thing, Trump could sell his shares for $10 each, if desired. None of this, however, plays into his newfound wealth, since the deal is not yet done.

In 2022, Trump climbed a few steps up the billionaire’s list ladder, placing 1,012 in the world, up from his 1,299 ranking in April 2021.

Donald Trump’s Net Worth

At the time of his inauguration, Donald Trump was the oldest person to be sworn into the office of the president of the United States. He was 70 years, 220 days old on Jan. 20, 2017. (That title now belongs to President Joe Biden, who was 78 when he was sworn in). Trump beat out a number of contenders to become the Republican nominee for the 2016 presidential election. He went on to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. His term ended on Jan. 20, when Biden began his term as the 46th president.

Trump was born into a wealthy family and inherited about $40 million from his late father, real estate developer Fred Trump. In 1971, Donald Trump became head of what would later be known as The Trump Organization.

Trump’s earnings and title have since helped him develop more than 500 companies. The business mogul has his stake in luxury golf courses, skyscrapers, television shows, casinos, books, merchandise and, now, social media. These endeavors have helped him reach the estimated $3 billion that put him on the Forbes Billionaires List for 2022.

Donald Trump’s Business Successes

Back in 1980, Trump landed a deal with Hyatt, the city of New York and the unprofitable Commodore Hotel beside the Grand Central Station, earning the right to renovate and rebrand the ailing hotel into the Grand Hyatt. The property became an instant success, making Trump one of the best-known real estate developers in the area.

In 1984, Trump completed construction on the 68-story Trump Tower, which serves as headquarters for The Trump Organization to this day. The building includes a 60-foot waterfall and, on opening day, had five levels of retail stores and restaurants.

Trump has owned a slew of successful businesses and properties, among them Trump Place, a luxury residential community spanning 92 acres. The Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago has a hotel, condos and numerous restaurants and shops. The success of Wollman Rink, a Central Park staple, is arguably credited to Trump.

However, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, New York City announced that it was severing its business ties with Trump. On Jan. 13, 2020, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would be terminating three contracts with The Trump Organization that would cease its operations of a carousel in Manhattan’s Central Park, skating rinks and a golf course in the Bronx, Reuters reported.

Donald Trump’s Failed Businesses

Donald Trump has major business wins to his name, but he also has some big losses.

In 1988, Trump spent $365 million on a fleet of Boeing 727s, as well as landing facilities in Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. He also bought the rights to paint his name on a plane. His attempt to build a luxury flying experience under the Trump Shuttle name failed, however, and the company was decommissioned.

In 1990, the banks that backed Trump’s investments provided him with a $65 million bailout in new loans and credit. Trump’s famous Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, went bankrupt in 1991, and Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts went bankrupt in 2004. In 2009, the same company — now called Trump Entertainment Resorts — filed for bankruptcy again.

One of Trump’s highest-profile business failures is Trump University. The unaccredited online college was launched in 2005 and closed down in 2010. Three Trump University lawsuits plagued his first presidential campaign, alleging that Trump University was a scam that cost students tens of thousands of dollars. Trump settled the lawsuits for $25 million, though he did not admit any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump’s Wife and Family

Donald Trump has been married three times. He was with his first wife, Ivana, from 1977 to 1992. The couple had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The three eldest Trump children — along with Ivanka’s husband, real estate investor and developer Jared Kushner — were highly involved in their father’s presidency.

Trump married Marla Maples in December 1993, two months after Maples gave birth to their daughter, Tiffany. The couple divorced in 1999.

Trump has been married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, since 2005. Melania is the mother of Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Donald Trump’s Lifestyle

Donald Trump sometimes lives in a three-floor penthouse in Trump Tower with his wife, Melania, and son Barron. The luxuries the family enjoys at Trump Tower include an indoor fountain and a door encrusted with diamonds and gold, Business Insider reported.

Among Trump’s other notable properties is Mar-a-Lago, where he spent 25 of his first 100 days in office. He moved back to the estate after his term as president ended, CNN reported. The luxury club is worth $180 million, according to Forbes, and sits on 17 acres of valuable South Florida land. Trump bought the estate — which boasts 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces and three bomb shelters — for the bargain price of $10 million in 1985.

Before having access to Air Force One, Trump shuttled between campaign stops in his $100 million Boeing 757 adorned with gold seatbelts. His fleet of luxury vehicles includes a Rolls Royce, an electric blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Trump’s 2024 Presidency Plans

In February 2022, the Washington Post reported that Trump hinted at running for president again. However, he later stated that his health would factor into his final decision, the Washington Post reported in April 2022.

“You always have to talk about health. You look like you’re in good health, but tomorrow, you get a letter from a doctor saying come see me again. That’s not good when they use the word again,” he said.

See: How Rich Is Joe Manchin?
Find:How Rich is Fox News’ Tucker Carlson?

He added that he thought “a lot of people are going to be very happy by my decision,” but did not confirm nor deny whether he would run for presidency again.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs FB Mike Burton pumped for second season under RB coach Greg Lewis

    #Chiefs FB Mike Burton is excited to see what the running back room will accomplish in its second season under Greg Lewis.

  • Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss some stocks sold by Ken Fisher in the first quarter. You can skip this part and go to read Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ken Fisher is one of the most followed finance experts in the world. Fisher, whose worth stands at $5 billion, is […]

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • Moon Soil Can Be Turned Into Air and Fuel for Lunar Astronauts

    fStop Images - Caspar BensonSince the first moon landing in 1969, it’s long been a goal to establish lunar colonies. After all, the moon has water we could use, subterranean caves we could inhabit, and now, it seems, a native way to generate a steady source of usable energy. With the upcoming Artemis project from NASA that aims to bring humans back to the satellite, it’s more important than ever to research and invest in resources for a long-term lunar stay.Luckily, scientists in China might hav

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russian troops 'fire on civilian evacuation' of Mariupol steelworks

    Exclusive: Putin faces ‘huge cost’, warns Navy chief War could turn into Russia’s Vietnam, says Wallace ‘Putin’s yacht’ back in the water and may flee Italian port Matt Hancock opens his home to Ukrainian refugees Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • U.S. lawmakers ask firm for details on Trump hotel investors

    Two House lawmakers have asked a Miami investment firm for more details on its planned purchase of former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel rights, saying its failure to disclose all of its investors raises concerns about possible conflicts of interest. CGI Merchant Group had agreed to buy the rights of the hotel from the Trump Organization for $375 million in a deal reports have said was to be finalized in late April and could net Trump $100 million. Trump bought the rights to the property - located in the historic Old Post Office Building four blocks from the White House - from the federal government in 2013, before he ran for president and won the 2016 election.

  • What ’This Is Us’s Milo Ventimiglia Loves About Jack Pearson

    Milo Ventimiglia talks about 'This Is Us' as the show approaches its series finale.

  • China Said to Order Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

    China is ordering government agencies and state-backed companies to replace their foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing's most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg's Peter Elstrom reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.N. Security Council, including Russia, expresses concern about Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council, including Russia, on Friday expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and backed efforts by the U.N. chief to find a peaceful solution in the body's first statement since Moscow's invasion. "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads.

  • The Memo: Trump, Biden allies crave 2024 rematch

    The prospect of a White House rematch between President Biden and former President Trump is coming into focus. And there’s nothing that backers of either man would like more. “If the election were held today, Trump would win by 6 points,” enthused Corey Lewandowski, the Trump ally who served as the former president’s campaign manager…

  • Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's mom wants people to stop claiming that her daughter was murdered

    During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Alice Simpkins made a plea to those who she said had been spreading rumors about her daughter's death.

  • Sheriff: Woman left 2 dogs, cat in hot van while she went to the beach

    A Kentucky woman has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty after deputies say she knowingly left two dogs and a cat in a hot van while she spent hours at the beach.

  • Andy Cohen’s Daughter Has Her “First Pair of Gucci Shoes,” Thanks to Dorinda Medley

    Ever since Andy Cohen welcomed his baby girl, Lucy Eve Cohen, via surrogate on April 29, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host has been flooded with love from fellow Bravolebs. In addition to all the warm wishes, Andy received a special gift from one The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club cast member that he couldn’t help but gush over. In a series of Instagram Stories on May 4, Andy showed off the sweet present, courtesy of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dor

  • Severe COVID Can Age Your Brain by 20 Years

    Go Nakamura/GettySevere COVID results in cognitive impairment similar to that sustained between 50 and 70 years of age and is the equivalent of losing 10 IQ points, our latest research shows. The effects are still detectable more than six months after the acute illness, and recovery is, at best, gradual.There is growing evidence that COVID can cause lasting cognitive and mental health problems, with recovered patients reporting symptoms including fatigue, “brain fog,” problems recalling words, s

  • Elon Musk Calls BS on Truth Social CEO’s Trump Claim

    ANGELA WEISSEver at the center of the rumor mills, on Friday Elon Musk denied a new report claiming that former president Donald Trump had “encouraged” him to buy out Twitter.The claim originated from Devin Nunes—CEO of Trump’s social media company Truth Social—in an interview with the Fox Business Network on Wednesday.“We’re all for it,” Nunes said. “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it, because the goal of our company is really to build a commun

  • Trump's super fans can't stomach Dr. Oz: 'I just want somebody from Pennsylvania'

    One rally goer told Insider he was surprised Oz didn't get booed more, adding that Trump is "not stupid" because Oz will "get the stay-at-home moms."

  • Daytime Emmys: Y&R and GH Lead Soap Opera Noms; Ellen Snubbed

    Nominations for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday, and CBS’ Young and the Restless led the soap opera pack with 18 total nods. ABC’s General Hospital was close behind with 17 nominations, followed by NBC’s Days of Our Lives (with 11 nods) and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful (with eight […]

  • Berlin's ban on Ukrainian symbols on May 8-9 ‘a slap in the face to Ukraine,’ says Ukraine's envoy

    A decision by the Berlin authorities to ban Ukrainian flags and symbols at events on May 8-9 is a "slap in the face of the Ukrainian people," Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk told German online newspaper RND on May 6.

  • 'House of the Dragon': New trailer for 'Game of Thrones' prequel series transports viewers back to Westeros

    Premiering on Aug. 21, the 10-episode series, based on George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy franchise, promises an all-new game of "Who gets to sit on the Iron Throne?"

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]