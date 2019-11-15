Should Rich Goldman Holdings Limited’s (HKG:70) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll look at Rich Goldman Holdings Limited (HKG:70) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Rich Goldman Holdings:

0.031 = HK$37m ÷ (HK$1.2b - HK$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Rich Goldman Holdings has an ROCE of 3.1%.

Does Rich Goldman Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Rich Goldman Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 5.1%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Rich Goldman Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

In our analysis, Rich Goldman Holdings's ROCE appears to be 3.1%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 0.04%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Rich Goldman Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:70 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Rich Goldman Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Rich Goldman Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Rich Goldman Holdings has total assets of HK$1.2b and current liabilities of HK$12m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 1.0% of its total assets. Rich Goldman Holdings has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.