How Rich Is Kellyanne Conway? Inside the Finances of the Ex-Trump Staffer as Her Daughter Takes American Idol by Storm

In spite of family drama with her daughter, Kellyanne Conway maintains a net worth of $39 million.

She sold The Polling Company for a total of $1 million to $5 million.

She didn’t pay taxes on the sale of the company due to a political loophole.

Kellyanne Conway was the senior counselor to former President Donald Trump from 2016 to 2020. Recently, she has stepped into the public spotlight over allegations of tweeting out topless photos of her 16-teen year old daughter, Claudia. Claudia later withdrew charges, saying her mother had been hacked. Kellyanne Conway then appeared during her daughter’s American Idol appearance. The TikTok celeb had stated she was getting into music to establish her own identity, according to USA Today.

Yet, when Claudia performed, her mother swept her up in a big hug on stage – in spite of the fact that Claudia had been contemplating emancipation from both her parents last summer. Last fall, upon leaving her White House position, Kellyanne Conway had told Salon she was seeking “less drama, more mama” for her future.

Here’s what you need to know about this former Trump staffer’s career and net worth.

Birthdate: Jan. 20, 1967

Net worth: $40 million

Primary source of income: President and CEO of The Polling Company; senior counselor to Trump

Career highlights: Senior counselor to President Trump

Kellyanne Conway Net Worth: $10M to $39.3M

As a White House employee, Conway made $179,700 a year. But her business, The Polling Company, has earned her the bulk of her income in recent years. In 2016, Conway reported bringing home just over $800,000 in income from The Polling Company, according to a document obtained by Open Secrets. Between Conway and her husband, George Conway, the couple disclosed assets ranging between $10 million and $39.3 million when Conway started work in the White House in 2017.

In September 2017, Conway sold The Polling Company for an amount between $1 million and $5 million. She was permitted to defer capital gains tax on the sale, because she was required to sell the business to comply with federal conflict-of-interest laws.

Deferring capital gains taxes can enable the taxpayer to offset the capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or selling underperforming assets at a loss to reduce tax liability. After leaving the White House in October 2020, Conway started collecting a $15,000 monthly stipend from the Republican National Committee, according to federal filings.

Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump

It’s clear that Trump has a soft spot for Conway, but the way their relationship began is vexing. In 2001, Conway and her husband were tenants in a New York City Trump-owned property and embroiled in a dispute over the decision to remove Trump’s name from the building’s facade. During a homeowners board meeting, Trump was so impressed by George that he offered him a seat on the board. George declined and deferred the invitation to his wife, who accepted.

Ten years later, Kellyanne accepted employment from Trump’s former opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), during the 2016 presidential election. Conway transitioned over to the Trump ticket and eventually became his campaign manager during the months leading up to the November 2016 election. Since then, Conway has seen the White House staff cycle several times over while sitting in her perch as senior counselor to the president.

Conway’s Life Before the White House

Long before she was credited with introducing the phrase “alternative facts” into the public lexicon, Conway was born Kellyanne Fitzgerald in Atco, N.J. After she graduated from George Washington University’s law school, Conway entered the political sphere after briefly practicing law. In 1995, at age 28, she founded The Polling Company, a political consultancy practice. In the 90s, Conway worked the cable TV circuit as a voice of the Republican party, but according to her peers, her opinions began to skew to the fringes of conventional conservatism.

Kellyanne and George Conway

From the beginning of their relationship, Conway and her husband, George, a fellow attorney and political insider, were a match made in GOP heaven — the two were even introduced by polarizing conservative pundit Ann Coulter. The Conways have four children, twins Claudia and George, Jr., Charlotte and Vanessa, and are rumored to reside in an $8 million, 15,000 square-foot Washington, D.C. mansion.

Despite the fact that Conway remains one of Trump’s most trusted staffers, George is one of Trump’s most vocal conservative critics.

