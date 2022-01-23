The rich life for Christine Baranski
- Christine BaranskiAmerican actress
As a child she performed Broadway tunes to a statue of the Virgin Mary. And during her five-decade career in films, TV, and on stage, two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski has played characters who are sophisticated, smart and savvy. Correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Baranski, who stars in "The Good Fight" and the new HBO series, "The Gilded Age," about her rich life on- and off-screen.