Rich mainland Chinese snap up luxury homes in Singapore despite tax hikes

View of private residential properties in Singapore
Isabel Kua
·3 min read

By Isabel Kua

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Wealthy mainland Chinese have been the top foreign buyers of expensive private properties in Singapore this year as the city-state reaps the benefits of post-pandemic reopening and a relatively strong currency, despite tax increases.

Mainland Chinese buyers accounted for about one-fifth of the 425 luxury units - defined as costing more than S$5 million ($3.52 million)- sold from January to August this year. This was followed by 34 units bought by Americans and 28 units by Indonesians.

Singapore has long been a magnet for the mega-rich, wooed by the Southeast-Asian city-state's stable politics, strong currency, and reputation as a safe haven to park assets, analysts said. Singapore's property prices have also tended to accelerate gradually, with few booms and wild busts seen in other popular markets.

Meanwhile, China is facing a property crisis, with slumping sales and developers defaulting on debts, and consumer confidence has been soured by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns.

All in, the number of luxury units sold to foreigners in Singapore in the first eight months of this year - including those with permanent residency - has outpaced the 282 in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 and the 322 in 2018.

The data, from the Urban Redevelopment Authority and property consultancy OrangeTee & Tie, show that Singapore property remains popular among foreigners despite the government raising taxes for purchases last December.

In a bid to cool the private property market, stamp duties for foreigners without permanent residency were raised from 20% to 30%.

Still, 143 luxury apartments were sold to these foreigners from January to August this year - higher than the 136 during the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

In a bulk purchase in June, one Chinese tycoon splurged over S$85 million on 20 new units in central Singapore, while another Chinese buyer snapped up four units for around S$60 million.

Singapore has also been actively wooing the ultra rich, giving tax incentives to family offices -- entities created by wealthy families to manage their money -- and issuing visas to those earning more than S$30,000 a month.

The number of family offices increased from 400 at the end of 2020 to 700 last year. High profile ones include billionaire Liang Xinjun, formerly the co-founder of China investment firm Fosun International.

Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty Network, said mainland Chinese and Malaysians were the two biggest buyers of Singapore property before the pandemic.

Professor Sing Tien Foo, who analyses real estate at the National University of Singapore, said the 30% tax was "a lot of money" to the average buyer but merely "part of the transaction costs" for the ultra rich.

The Singapore dollar with its history of being a stable currency also encourages foreigners to park assets in Singapore, said Mak.

"When you invest in foreign assets, you want to make sure that the currency doesn't depreciate 30% when you want to exit," he said.

Since Singapore progressively opened its borders from last year, there has been a flood of relocations to the country including from Hong Kong, where COVID restrictions were still tight. This has driven up home rental and purchase prices. Even government subsidised flats on the resale market are passing the million dollar mark.

Just last week, the government tightened loan limits for public flats in an attempt to dampen demand.

Home rents have risen to a seven-year high in Singapore, already one of the world's most expensive cities, even though its population has dipped in the past two years.

($1 = 1.4216 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Xinghui Kok and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Paris Club Seeks China Collaboration in Sri Lanka Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris Club creditors reached out to China and India to coordinate Sri Lanka’s debt-restructuring talks, according to a person familiar with the matter, in an attempt to bring major global creditors together to rework the obligations of emerging economies.The club, an informal group of mostly rich, western bilateral creditors, is awaiting a response from both countries after it sent an official request in late August to work together, said an official who declined to be identified

  • Opinion: The Port's investment injecting new life into blighted neighborhoods

    The Port has the ways and means to revitalize communities by providing the subsidy to make real estate deals happen.

  • Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4

    The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. At least 25 worshippers were injured, a Taliban official said. The attack inside a fortified compound dealt a serious blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since they seized power in August 2021.

  • David Rubenstein-Backed Firm Taps World’s Rich for Property Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm backed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein has raised money from some of the world’s super-rich, creating its first fund employing outside cash.Declaration Partners collected $240 million from wealthy individuals and family offices to target multifamily housing and industrial properties across the US, the New York-based company said in a statement. Rubenstein is also an investor in the vehicle.About half of the fund’s capital has already been commi

  • Bank of America Finds 66% of Small Business Owners Expect Revenue Increases Over the Next Year; 52% Plan to Expand Their Businesses

    Stay ready, so you don't have to get ready. See what the economic outlook is for small business owners.

  • Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly

    Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly. Switzerland's focus on hydropower, which Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga calls "the backbone" of its electricity production, has helped shelter the country compared with others from soaring oil and gas costs, but it is far from immune. Sommaruga believes the Swiss have been woken up to a need to wean themselves off fossil fuels by the European power crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and by the risk of energy rationing in a worst-case scenario this winter.

  • The stock market is surging as the U.S. dollar retreats. It’s all about bonds.

    A closely followed U.S. dollar index accelerates its retreat from a 20-year high Tuesday, giving breathing room for a bounce by stocks and commodities.

  • Six Ways to Tell if Xi Wins or Loses

    It is all but certain that Chinese President Xi Jinping will secure a third term at the upcoming Chinese Communist Party Congress, but a range of other decisions will actually reveal whether he wins or loses along the way. Brendan Scott reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Zinc, Copper Jump After LME Bans New Metals from Russian Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Zinc and copper rose after the London Metal Exchange said it will restrict new deliveries of the metals from Russia’s Ural Mining & Metallurgical Co. and one of its subsidiaries.That gave support to the industrial metals, which have slumped this year amid concerns over demand from China’s Covid Zero-impacted construction sector and a slowing global economy. Zinc is down about 30% since April, while copper has fallen 26% from a March peak.Starting immediately, metal from UMMC or it

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Calls for Sanctions Over Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian officials called for international sanctions against Russia and its nuclear entities after President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to formally take ownership of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, located in a region Russia annexed after an illegal referendum. The European Union approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a price cap on oil sales, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the

  • New York City’s housing market has become ‘completely unpredictable — no one knows what path it will take’

    Homes are selling in an unusual fashion in New York City, according to a report by Coldwell Banker Warburg.

  • Bullish insiders at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) loaded up on US$1.5m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) shares over the last 12 months. This is...

  • Fed’s Bostic-Daly Double Team Fails to Quash 2023 Rate Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials keep repeating the mantra they don’t plan to cut interest rates next year. Traders keep doubting them. Eurodollar futures showed reduced expectations Wednesday for Fed interest-rate cuts in 2023 but still price in around a one quarter-point move and at least two more in 2024. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Fed Atlanta President Raphael Bostic were the latest to bang the drum on the need to keep tightening in place to reduce

  • US Futures Stall as Oil Stokes Inflation Debate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures erased gains, while European stocks traded modestly higher, as investors debated whether higher oil prices would further weaken growth, potentially slowing central banks’ rate-hike cycles.Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid at least 0.1% each, while Europe’s STOXX 600 benchmark gained 0.4%. US crude futures traded above $88 a barrel, taking this week’s surge to 11%, after OPEC+ said it would cut daily output by 2 million barrels. The dollar lost 0.2%

  • Yahoo Finance Uncut: Katie Stockton, CMT is Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, &nbsp;beauty of technical indicators, trend following or momentum indicators, and sector rotation strategy.

  • Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine

    Japan on Tuesday ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his ministry declared the consul a persona non grata, or an undesirable person, and ordered him to leave by next Monday. The ministry did not release the consul's name, but said the step was “conducted as an appropriate measure in response to the measures taken by Russia."

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says he's disturbed by the Fed's groupthink as there are no members who have dissented with Powell's hawkishness

    "Their talking points are getting them into the feeling that the only thing we have to do now is kill inflation no matter what the costs," Siegel said.

  • Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

    Excluding Berkshire Hathaway's unrealized investment loss from the S&P 500's second-quarter earnings would result in just a 2% year-over-year decline.

  • ‘Uninvestable’ UK Market Lost £300 Billion in Truss’s First Month

    (Bloomberg) -- A wild first month for Liz Truss’s government has seen at least £300 billion ($340 billion) wiped from the combined value of the nation’s stock and bond markets. While assets globally have been roiled by central bank efforts to tame surging inflation, confidence in the UK has been shaken. The September selloff on concerns about the Truss government’s tax cuts saw the pound hit a record low against the dollar, intervention by the Bank of England and a humiliating government climbdo

  • VP Harris says Americans don't need to 'abandon their faith' to support abortion

    Vice President Kamala Harris says supporting abortion rights does have to contradict Americans' faith.