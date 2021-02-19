Rich nations stockpiling a billion more COVID-19 shots than needed: report

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Kelland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kate Kelland

LONDON (Reuters) - Rich countries are on course to have over a billion more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than they need, leaving poorer nations scrambling for leftover supplies as the world seeks to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a report by anti-poverty campaigners found on Friday.

In an analysis of current supply deals for COVID-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign said wealthy countries, such as the United States and Britain, should share the excess doses to "supercharge" a fully global response to the pandemic.

The advocacy group, which campaigns against poverty and preventable diseases, said a failure to do so would deny billions of people essential protection from the COVID-19-causing virus and likely prolong the pandemic.

The report looked specifically at contracts with the five leading COVID-19 vaccine makers - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax.

It found that to date, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan have already secured more than 3 billion doses - over a billion more than the 2.06 billion needed to give their entire populations two doses.

"This huge excess is the embodiment of vaccine nationalism," said Jenny Ottenhoff, ONE Campaign's senior director for policy.

"Rich countries understandably hedged their bets on vaccines early in the pandemic but with these bets paying off in spades, a massive course correction is needed if we are going to protect billions of people around the world," she added.

The analysis found that, along with other COVID vaccine supplies procured by the global COVAX vaccine-sharing plan and in bilateral deals, the excess rich-country doses would go a long way to protecting vulnerable people in poorer countries.

This would significantly reduce the risk of deaths from COVID-19, it said, as well as limiting the chances of new virus variants emerging and accelerating an end to the pandemic.

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged nations with vaccines not to share them unilaterally, but to donate them to the global COVAX scheme to ensure fairness.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Worker embezzled from NC tribe to buy Derek Jeter collage and belt buckles, feds say

    The money was also spent on customized Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys, according to court filings.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

    Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers' strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that "something will happen in the coming days." Bolsonaro did not further specify what measures he would take with respect to the state-controlled company, adding that there would be no political interference at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known. In late January, Castello Branco said truckers threatening to strike due to what they perceived as high domestic diesel prices were not the company's problem.

  • Startup Meicai’s CFO Departure Adds Uncertainty to IPO Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects vegetable farmers with restaurants, has recently lost its chief financial officer, casting uncertainty over its potential initial public offering.Wang Can, who was an executive director at Fosun International Ltd. and joined Meicai in July, left due to family reasons, the company said on Thursday. The Beijing-based startup is now looking for a new CFO, according to people familiar with the matter.Wang’s departure could potentially affect Meicai’s first-time share sale plans, which had been at an exploratory stage, the people said. The startup was considering raising about $300 million but hasn’t decided on a listing venue, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.A representative for Meicai said there’s no timeline for the company’s IPO.Meicai, which means “beautiful vegetable,” was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, its customers can order produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.The startup raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-money valuation of $7 billion. Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group are among its backers.Meicai is competing with Chinese food and grocery delivery startups that have attracted fresh capital as the coronavirus pandemic fueled demand with consumers taking shelter at home. Dingdong Maicai, a grocery app, is considering a U.S. IPO as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported. Tencent Holdings Ltd. recently raised its stake in Chinese online grocery startup Xingsheng Youxuan, people familiar with the matter have said.Fresh-produce sourcing has also become a heated battlefield between startups like Meicai and on-demand services leader Meituan, which is counting on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food and restaurant management business. Meicai experimented with delivering fresh produce to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.(Adds Tencent’s Xingsheng Youxuan investment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hervé Gourdel: Man sentenced over French tourist's killing

    The jihadist abduction and killing of mountaineer Hervé Gourdel in Algeria in 2014 prompted outrage.

  • Olivia Munn calls out violence against Asian Americans after family friend attacked

    Recent violent attacks against older Asian Americans has many cities on edge.

  • At Least Two Dozen People Test Positive for COVID After Attending Vaccine Entrepreneur's Conference

    At least two dozen people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a conference held by a vaccine entrepreneur in California last month.

  • Are COVID vaccines the reason coronavirus cases are dropping? Here’s what we know

    “The reality is the vaccine is not a silver bullet.”

  • FirstEnergy says activist investor Carl Icahn looking to buy stake

    He intends to acquire a stake worth between $184 million and $920 million, the Ohio-based company said, citing a letter from Icahn dated Feb. 16. The power utility said it does not know if the billionaire investor or his affiliates have already bought shares or derivatives of the company. Icahn Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • Reggae, Dancehall Pioneer U-Roy Has Passed Away Aged 78

    An early 'deejay' widely credited as the pioneer of a style known as "toasting", a rhythmic way of speaking over a reggae record that later evolved into rap.

  • JPMorgan’s Michele Says Forget Bubble Fears and Ride the Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Bob Michele has bad news for everyone on Wall Street and beyond sounding the alarm on asset bubbles: there’s more credit euphoria to come.The chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management with $2.3 trillion overall is betting on an ever-more intensifying rally across junk bonds, emerging market debt and risky bank securities, as fresh stimulus beckons.Michele says average U.S. junk-bond spreads are set to drop to 300 basis points, and over the course of the next year could test pre-financial crisis lows of 250 basis points. Instead of worrying about lofty valuations, he’s telling clients to ride the rally and drown out warnings that the market has become overheated.“Some want to wait until there is a meaningful correction. I keep telling them that everyone on the planet is waiting for that to happen,” Michele said in an interview. “Valuations occupy everyone’s time and effort. Nobody likes them here. But that’s the reality.”The rally has prompted hand-wringing from Wall Street to Washington that stratospheric gains have gone too far and investors are more complacent than at any time since the eve of the dot-com bust. The International Monetary Fund waded into the debate last week, warning that risk assets were over-valued with no cushion built in for negative surprises.But with global central banks plowing trillions into market and fiscal stimulus stoking economic recoveries, there’s no reason to pull back now, according to Michele.Michele jumped into the reflation trade early, pivoting into corporate bonds and emerging markets debt pegged to growth last year. Betting on assets tied to growth and inflation is shaping up to be 2021’s hottest trade, with the Democratic Blue Sweep of U.S. legislative houses insuring easier passage for Joe Biden’s pandemic aid package.Some other forecasts:10-year yields will continue their march higher to trade in a 1.5%-2% range, but inflation-adjusted yields will remain negative, fueling the rallyU.S. corporate default rate will fall to 3% from 6% this yearA basket of local-currency debt including from South Africa, India, Indonesia and Mexico could net 10% gains this yearPrescient calls on the enduring bond bull run helped the Global Opportunities Fund Michele runs with colleagues outperform 85% of peers in the past year, according to Bloomberg data.Michele sees the next Federal Reserve rate rise in 2023, when a pick-up in inflation and growth puts central banks back on the tightening path. Until then, relentless stimulus -- what he dubs “Modern Monetary Theory on steroids” -- has set up a perfect backdrop for risk assets.“The reflation trade still has a lot of room to go,” he said. “Central banks are printing more money every day and that money finds its way into the market. This is not going to stop anytime soon.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If You Have COVID, Breastfeeding May Actually Be Your Baby’s Best Protection

    Breastfeeding parents infected with the virus produce COVID-19 antibodies that may keep their babies from getting sick, studies suggest.

  • Sinovac vaccine works on UK, South African variants - Brazil institute

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech is effective against the UK and South African variants, the vaccine's Brazilian partner said on Wednesday, citing test results in Chinese trials. "We have tested this vaccine in China against the English and the South African variants, with good results," said Dimas Covas, head of the Butantan biomedical center in Sao Paulo which lead domestic trials of the Chinese vaccine and is supplying doses to Brazil's Health Ministry.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 17

    COVID-19 vaccines are now available in South Florida, and the rules on who can get a shot, where and when can be confusing.

  • Biden says Covid vaccine will be available to all Americans by end of July

    President Biden said the U.S. will have over 600 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of July, “enough to vaccinate every single American.”

  • 'Just crippling:' Texans devastated by ice storm hunt empty shelves for food and water

    The slow-moving winter disaster crippling Texas has left many without power, food or fresh water.

  • Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls

    Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it's recalling more than 154,000 vehicles in North America to check for them. The company on Thursday issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can't find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been installed on some old Ranger pickup trucks. The company says the air bags were not purged from the stock of service parts and could have been used in crash or theft repairs.

  • The US isn't prepared for a new, more infectious variant to be dominant by March - even with vaccinations underway

    Relaxed lockdown restrictions may allow the new variant to run rampant, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

  • Pfizer Says South African Variant Could Significantly Reduce Vaccine Protection: Reuters

    A laboratory study suggests that a COVID-19 mutant strain prevalent in South Africa may lower antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, reports Reuters. Though the lab study found the vaccine was still able to neutralize the virus. A two-thirds reduction in the level of neutralizing antibodies was observed, compared with vaccine effect on the most common version of the virus prevalent in U.S. trials. According to an earlier preliminary study, PFE/BNTX jab was found to protect against the strains. The companies said that they are still making investments and talking to regulators about developing an updated version of their mRNA vaccine or a booster shot if needed. With no established benchmark yet to determine the level of antibodies needed to protect against the virus, it is unclear whether that two-thirds reduction will render the vaccine ineffective against the variant. However, University of Texas Medical Branch professor and study co-author Pei-Yong Shi said he believes the Pfizer vaccine will likely be protective against the variant. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) also said its vaccine's actual efficacy against the South African variant is yet to be determined. The company has previously reported that the vaccine was found to be effective against emerging strains. Also, AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is working on a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine for immunity against the South African variant after a small early data suggested that its shot showed limited protection against the variant. Price Action: BNTX slipped 2.3% at $110.9, PFE is down 0.34% at $34.78 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShortage Of Giant Sterile Liners Threatens Global Vaccines Rollout: FTEurope Calls On Pfizer/BioNtech For 200M More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Covax Gets Pledges; Single Dose Shows Impact: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in lower-income countries, is getting a major boost as the U.S. plans to contribute as much as $4 billion while France will donate 5% of its secured supplies. The U.K. also will announce its commitment during a Group of Seven call on Friday.The U.S. vaccine supply is poised to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. Winter storms across the country continue to slow the inoculation drive.A single dose of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine significantly reduced symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis. Brazil became the third country in the world to breach 10 million cases. Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases exceed 110.2 million; deaths pass 2.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 193 million shots given worldwideA U.S. vaccine surge is coming, with millions of doses promisedCathay crew face 49-day work cycle on new quarantine rulesSingapore opens bubble for business travelers at Changi airportWhy delaying the second Covid shot is messy: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Singapore Opens Bubble for Business Travelers (8:20 a.m. HK)Singapore has started taking applications for a program that will allow people to enter the island for business and official purposes without having to quarantine for 14 days. The catch? They’ll have to stay in a bubble-like facility near Changi Airport, and can’t leave.The first visitors under the so-called Connect@Changi program are expected to arrive next month, Alan Thompson, joint head of strategic development at Temasek International, said Thursday. Temasek Holdings Pte, Singapore’s state investment firm, is supporting the initiative.U.K. Plans to Donate Surplus Vaccines (7:55 a.m. HK)Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Friday that the U.K. will donate surplus coronavirus vaccines to developing countries to boost the global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.The “majority” of any future U.K. surplus coronavirus vaccines will be shared with the World Health Organization-backed Covax program, Johnson’s office said late Thursday in a statement. That’s on top of the 548 million pounds ($766 million) the country has already donated to the program, which is aimed at supplying some of the world’s poorest nations with inoculations.Johnson on Friday will host a video call among the leaders of the Group of Seven nations, during which he’ll encourage them to increase their Covax funding, according to the statement.Single Pfizer Shot Reduced Illness in Health Workers (7:35 a.m. HK)A single dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE significantly reduced Covid-19 symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis that gives early support to efforts to extend scarce doses.Among health-care workers who got the vaccine, symptomatic infections were reduced by 85% in the 15 to 28 days after the first dose, compared with those who didn’t get a shot, according to the report in The Lancet medical journal. While most workers received a second dose on schedule -- about three weeks after the first -- the booster would only have just started to kick in by the end of the study, so it was essentially looking at the effects of one dose, researchers said Thursday.The result gives preliminary support to health officials who recommend postponing second shots to quickly get first doses to as many people as possible.Novavax to Supply 1 Billion Doses to Poorer Countries (5:40 p.m. NY)Novavax Inc. will supply 1.1 billion doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine to Covax, a global alliance many low and middle-income countries are relying on to protect their populations from the virus.The Covax Facility is an effort led by the World Health Organization, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Novavax, along with its manufacturing and distribution partner the Serum Institute of India, announced the commitment in a statement on Thursday, sending shares of the U.S. drugmaker up 7% in post-market trading. Novavax and Gavi haven’t yet finalized the advanced purchase agreement for supply of the two-shot regimen.“This agreement brings the Covax Facility one step closer to its goal of supplying vaccines globally and ending the acute phase of the pandemic,” said Seth Berkley, chief executive officer of Gavi. “It helps us close in on our goal of delivering two billion doses in 2021 and increases the range of vaccines available to us as we build a portfolio suitable for all settings and contexts.”Weather Forces L.A. to Shut Vaccine Sites (5:19 p.m. NY)Los Angeles shut down vaccine distribution on Friday at some of its largest sites, including Dodger Stadium, due to supply shortages. Approximately 12,500 residents were to receive an email or text message telling them of the delay, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Thursday.Winter storms in the central part of the country are causing the shortages, he said. It is the second time this month the city has shut distribution sites due to supply curtailments. America’s second-largest city is trying to administer second doses to the elderly and health-care workers before moving on to other high-priority groups such as teachers and food service workers.Biden to Pledge $4 Billion to Vaccines for Poorer Nations (5:10 p.m. NY)The U.S. will contribute as much as $4 billion to Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in lower-income countries, but doesn’t plan on shipping any of its own vaccines abroad until the nation’s own demand has been met, officials familiar with the matter said.President Joe Biden will announce during a Group of Seven call on Friday that the U.S. will commit $2 billion immediately to the program and pledge another $2 billion with conditions designed to spur contributions from other countries, said the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.Florida Nears 30,000 Deaths (3:11 p.m. NY)Florida is poised to pass 30,000 total fatalities, the fourth state in the U.S. to do so.The state hit 29,990 deaths, combining residents and non-residents, on Thursday amid declining cases, hospitalizations and, more recently, fatalities. In order, the states with the most deaths are California, New York and Texas, each with more than 40,000.Brazil Hits 10 Million Covid Cases (3:08 p.m. NY)Brazil cases surpassed 10 million, with infections picking up speed in recent weeks as a new variant spreads amid a shortage of vaccines.Latin America’s largest nation reported 51,879 new cases Thursday, pushing the total confirmed to 10,030,626, according to Health Ministry data. It’s a toll that lags only the U.S. and India. Deaths rose by 1,367 to 243,457, the second-highest globally.“Brazil’s situation is really bad, with contagion at high levels. We’re seeing health systems in several states either in collapse or close to it,” said Estevao Urbano, an infectious disease expert and director at Brazil’s Infectology Society.Mexico Warns Against Counterfeit Pfizer Vaccine (2:54 p.m. NY)Mexico issued a warning on the alleged illegal application of Pfizer’s vaccine in the state of Nuevo Leon, according to health agency Cofepris.Th vaccine has not been authorized for sale to the private sector, so any substance acquired through an intermediary is false, it said.A U.S. Vaccine Surge Is Coming (2:48 p.m. NY)The U.S. vaccine supply is poised to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg, allowing a broad expansion of doses administered across the country.Currently, the U.S. is administering 1.6 million doses a day, constrained by the recent supply of about 10 million to 15 million doses a week. But Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and U.S. officials have accelerated their production timelines and signaled that the spigots are about to open, providing hundreds of millions of doses to match the growing capacity to immunize people at pharmacies and mass-vaccination sites.A review of drugmakers’ public statements and their supply deals suggests that the number of vaccines delivered should rise to almost 20 million a week in March, more than 25 million a week in April and May, and over 30 million a week June. By summer, it would be enough to give 4.5 million shots a day.France to Donate 5% of Vaccine to Poorer Countries (1:59 p.m. NY)France is committing to donate 5% of its secured Covid-19 vaccine supplies to poorer countries through the World Health Organization-backed Covax program.A multilateral approach via Covax -- a global alliance many developing nations are relying on for inoculations -- is the most efficient way to show solidarity, a French official who asked not to be named in line with protocol, said Thursday.France hopes the U.S. will make financial commitments regarding vaccines during a Group of Seven summit on Friday, the official added.Canada Speeds Vaccines After Slow Start (12:37 p.m. NY)Canada has begun to accelerate its vaccine rollout after delivery disruptions became a major political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.In an update by public-health officials Thursday, the government announced the pace of deliveries of both the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. shots is ramping up as of this week.As many as 14.5 million of Canada’s 38 million people should be inoculated by the end of June, according to an updated timeline, up from the 13 million the government expected previously. Fauci Says Weather Slowing Vaccinations (12:29 p.m. NY)Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the U.S., said winter storms and bad weather have brought vaccinations to a “grinding halt” in some places.Vaccines have been administered below the daily average of 1.6 million shots, measured over a week, for the last three days, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said snowstorms and bad weather resulted in the loss of several days of vaccine supply, as well as the delayed open of two vaccination sites. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.