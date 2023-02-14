How Rich Is Nikki Haley As She Announces Bid for President?

CAROLINE BREHMAN / EPA-EFE

Nikki Haley, former United Nations ambassador and former South Carolina governor, announced that she will run in the Republican primary in her first bid to run for President of the United States in 2024.

In a 3.5-minute video posted on her website and shared via Twitter on February 14, 2023, she said, “Get excited! Time for a new generation.”

Haley enters the race as an underdog against former president Donald Trump. But how much money does Haley have to support her campaign endeavors as she starts her journey down the campaign trail?

Nikki Haley Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Haley had a net worth of $2 million as of 2022.

As a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011, she may have earned a salary of just under $11,000, according to the South Carolina Legislature’s website. This is nearly half of the national average for the position. When Haley became governor of her native state, from 2011 to 2017, she earned $106,078 annually — a salary set by state law.

She has also worked as a U.N. ambassador. ZipRecruiter estimates that U.N. ambassadors for the United States earn between $23,000 and $52,000 annually, with the average salary being $37,328. However, an article at Post and Courier pegged Haley’s earnings at closer to $180,000 per year as an ambassador. The same news website also reported that the politician had more than $525,000 in debt in 2017. Like many Americans, it seems Haley struggled with credit card debt, with balances of $25,000 to $65,000 on two credit cards. She also had a mortgage and a line of credit, each carrying balances of between $250,000 and $500,000.

Her husband, Michael Haley, works for the South Carolina National Guard and reported earning between $50,000 and $100,000 in investment income from a Lexington, SC, shopping center inherited from his wife’s parents, according to the Post and Courier.

Haley was voted one of the 100 most influential people by Time in 2016, the same year she gave the Republican response to then-president Barack Obama’s State of the Union and discussed fixing America’s “broken immigration system” by “welcoming properly vetted legal immigrants, regardless of their race or religion.”

