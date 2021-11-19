‘Rich people are wild.’ A $5 million Illinois mansion has Zillow Gone Wild up in arms

TJ Macias
A ginormous, mid-century modern mansion on the real estate market in Oak Brook, Illinois, has been the talk of a popular social media page, but has some fans scratching their heads.

Exterior
Exterior

While the seven-bedroom, seven-bath estate is spread out over 7,260 square feet, photos of the home paint a picture of elaborate décor that makes the property appear much, MUCH larger, which explains why the place is priced at $5 million, according to the listing on Zillow.

Interior
Interior

“Passion and attention to detail is carried not only through the artist hand laid stones shipped direct from Mexico City, Mexico to the foyer Onyx floor or Marble Columns custom crafted on site,” the listing says.

Interior
Interior

A feature that stands out is a three-sided fireplace standing at 17 feet inside the grand room, which is 1,400-plus square feet.

Interior
Interior

Other features include:

  • Kitchen with stainless steel appliances

  • In-ground pool

  • 300-plus bottle wine cellar

  • Elegant staircase

  • Large windows

Interior
Interior

The home has caught the attention of the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, but not everyone is a fan.

Dining area
Dining area

“Love the bones but OMG why does it have so much STUFF all over?” one person asked.

Interior
Interior

“Paint it pink and it would be The Madonna Inn of houses,” another observed.

Kitchen
Kitchen

“I can’t tell if I love or hate this,” one confused fan said.

Interior
Interior

“Wow!!” another exclaimed. “There is just a lot going on there! However that fireplace is amazing.”

Bathroom
Bathroom

“Mediterranean-Persian-Louis XIV-Nautical-Japanese-Castle style home,” one person said. “There’s a lot happening here. Too much.”

Bedroom
Bedroom

“Not so sure about mid-century modern Mediterranean but maybe early 80s new-money mafiosa!” another observed.

Interior
Interior

“Tell me you’re a South American drug lord without telling me you’re a South American drug lord,” one person joked.

Interior
Interior

“Subtle. Understated, even,” another sarcastically said.

Interior
Interior

“Man, rich people are wild,” one person said.

Interior
Interior

