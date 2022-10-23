Rich Russians offered a Caribbean shortcut to US visas by paying their way to a Grenadian passport

Joshua Zitser,Sam Tabahriti
·7 min read
Russian and Grenada passport next to a nonimmigrant visa application.
Anna Kim/Insider

  • Insider investigated how rich Russians could move to the US by investing in Grenada's economy.

  • A visa firm is offering the shortcut after Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization.

  • It's legal, but an illicit-finance expert said it could let oligarchs "skirt the rules."

Five days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, a Russian visa company rushed to offer citizens a way out.

"Grenada is called 'little Switzerland,'" United Passport wrote in a Telegram message on September 25. "It's an affordable program for the whole family."

For as little as $150,000, Russians can become citizens of Grenada, the visa company said.

But an American flag in the background of the advertisement hints at the real prize: a US visa.

Screenshot of United Passport's ad to apply for US visas.
The advertisement shared in a Telegram message.Screenshot of United Passport Telegram.

In a Telegram channel with more than 300,000 subscribers and dedicated to helping Russians find ways out of their country, United Passport appeared to take advantage of the geopolitical situation.

After Putin's address to the nation on his partial military mobilization, thousands of Russians booked flights to countries offering visa-free entry, such as Turkey, Armenia, Georgia, and Serbia.

But the founding attorney for the Batrakova Law Office, Irina Batrakova, told Insider that her Oregon firm had primarily been dealing with inquiries from Russians seeking to move to the US.

In the Telegram channel, United Passport advertised the possibility of getting to the US on an E-2 visa. Russians can apply for an E-2 visa only by first obtaining citizenship in a treaty country, a category that includes Grenada but excludes Russia.

The InterContinental Grenada Resort option

Insider contacted United Passport and posed as a customer who wanted to enter the US with his family via Grenada, insisting that Grenada be merely a stepping stone to a new life in America.

Grenada stopped Russians from applying for citizenship through an investment after their country invaded Ukraine in February. The restriction was lifted in July and replaced by "enhanced scrutiny" of Russian applicants, Karline Purcell, the CEO of Grenada's Citizenship By Investment Programme, told Investment Migration Insider, adding that only nonsanctioned Russians could apply.

In multiple exchanges on WhatsApp, United Passport told Insider Wednesday that one business opportunity would get us a Grenadian passport and, in turn, a US visa.

"There are only 300 shares left at the InterContinental Hotel," the company said.

It was referring to part ownership of the new InterContinental Grenada Resort, an IHG Hotels & Resorts development. The stake would cost $316,000. It would lead to Grenada "giving you and your family passports for it," the visa company said, which would entitle you to apply for an E-2, a nonimmigrant visa that typically lasts for five years but can be renewed an unlimited number of times.

A spokesperson for IHG Hotels & Resorts said the company "adheres to the highest ethical standards and holds the same requirements for the parties it engages with."

Landscape of the Carenage harbor, boats, and colorful buildings on hillside, St George's, Grenada.
St. George's, Grenada.Getty Images

Grenada is the smallest Caribbean state, with a population of about 112,000 — a smaller population than that of any one of the US's 270 biggest cities. It was a French and British colony before gaining independence from the UK in February 1974.

Grenada has proved a hot spot for those who wish to relax at its opulent resorts and on the many superyachts sailing around its islands.

Russians wealthy enough to try to flee conscription into their military and enter the US have various options. Some are long processes; the Grenada strategy is the shortcut.

Using Grenadian citizenship as a shortcut

Getting an E-2 visa via Grenadian citizenship is cheaper, quicker, and easier than the alternatives — many of which require a long-standing tie to the US.

The EB-5, an immigrant-investor, or "golden," visa, has been among the most popular pathways to the US. More recently, it's become complicated by the US Embassy in Moscow suspending nondiplomatic visa services.

"The challenging part would be to be able to get to the appropriate consulate in order to actually have an actual interview for the visa," Fadi Minawi, the lead immigration attorney and managing director of VisaPlace, told Insider.

The US State Department has designated the US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, as the site for Russian visa appointments, but Poland closed its borders to Russians in mid-September. According to the embassy's website, Russian nationals traveling for a visa appointment need a Schengen visa to enter Poland, but the Polish government reserves the right to refuse them entry.

Even before the war in Ukraine, the EB-5 route was by no means a quick way to immigrate to the US and usually takes at least two years to process.

"It may take years for that application to actually get through the process," Minawi said.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 20% of cases are still unresolved after 52 months.

But the Grenada shortcut can take as little as four months and is about 80% cheaper.

'Work-around' strategy

Once a Grenadian passport is obtained, there's technically no minimum investment for an E-2 application. Immigration lawyers told Insider an investment in the US of at least $50,000 would be necessary for an application to be considered seriously. The total cost, therefore, realistically starts at $200,000 for Russians when the $150,000 United Passport fee is factored in.

The costly EB-5, however, requires a minimum capital investment of $1.05 million, or a reduced investment of $800,000 in a targeted employment area.

The E-2 route, using Grenada as a stepping stone, is a "sort of a work-around" for wealthy Russians seeking to save both money and time in getting to the US to avoid being drafted, Minawi said.

Employees of international companies or those with family members in the US can apply for other visas, including the L-1 visa. But these aren't always viable for those without ties to the US and looking for a quick fix. And Minawi said either option was available only to those with significant wealth.

'Skirt the rules'

Gary Kalman, the executive director of Transparency International, an organization focused on illicit finance, told Insider that being able to buy your way into the US was an "enormous" problem.

The issue isn't that nonsanctioned Russians seeking to escape the draft can get into the US; it's that very rich Russians are playing the immigration system, Kalman said.

"We shouldn't be saying, 'Sure, the moral imperative is we want to help these people flee Russia, but we're only going to do it if you can invest,'" he said. "That's not a humanitarian policy. That's a policy that's inviting in some of the wealthiest in Russia, many of whom may have gotten their money through ill-gotten gains."

Kalman said that he had concerns about the speed of the E-2 visa process, which seems to give little time to vet an applicant's source of income, and that he worried having an intermediary — Grenada — in the process could complicate the due diligence necessary to determine whether the money is dirty or clean.

He added that Russians with the level of wealth necessary to partake in such a strategy were likely to include oligarchs who had acquired money via "sweetheart deals." It is "highly problematic" to have an immigration system that allows wealthy people to "skirt the rules," he said.

It's unclear how many people have applied for E-2 visas since the partial-mobilization announcement because the US State Department has not provided updated numbers since August.

But immigration attorneys told Insider that demand was rocketing. "There have been more calls coming in from Russian nationals," Minawi said.

Batrakova added: "I would say at least a 30% to 40% increase in inquiries, but I'm just being very conservative here. We have received some phone calls, and everybody's trying to strategize on how to get out."

The Government of Grenada did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Over 200 Russian troops injured in the south, Ukraine Army repels offensives in the east

    Enemy casualties reportedly exceeded 200 people in Ukraine’s south, while the Ukrainian military repelled attacks of Russian troops near eight settlements in the east over the past day, as the Russians have been trying to conduct offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a morning report on Facebook on Oct. 23.

  • Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

    Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance of Ukrainian troops, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Sunday. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the wide river, it added. The troop movements come as the Ukrainian military said its forces have continued their counteroffensives in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

  • Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy

    President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has denounced the war on drugs and vowed a new strategy.

  • Trump claim breaks with custom: Presidents alone don't usually declassify documents

    After Donald Trump disputed the classification of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, experts described how government secrets are traditionally revealed.

  • Ukrainian woman's quest to retrieve body of prisoner of war

    In the last, brief conversations Viktoria Skliar had with her detained boyfriend, the Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. The next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead — one of several bodies in a photo of people local authorities said were killed when blasts ripped through a prison in a part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. For months, Skliar had held out hope she would reunite with her partner, who had been one of the defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the besieged city of Mariupol.

  • Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure

    With Norway replacing Russia as Europe's main source of natural gas, military experts suspect the unmanned aircraft are Moscow's doings. The Norwegian government has sent warships, coastguard vessels and fighter jets to patrol around the offshore facilities.

  • Residents in a Florida city say they're 'freaked out' after a man in a shirt and tie was caught on camera knocking on doors with a machete: report

    "He seemed very intentional, very business like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete," a Florida resident said.

  • Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term

    "The results of the Party Congress fully confirm your high political authority, as well as the unity of the party you lead," Putin told Xi, according to the Kremlin's website. Xi and Putin signed a "no limits" partnership agreement in February, three weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, China has taken a careful line, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.

  • Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

    Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two, identified as males by a resident, landed earlier this month near Gambell, on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, where they asked for asylum. “They feared for their lives because of Russia, who is targeting minority populations, for conscription into service in Ukraine,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Saturday during a candidate forum at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage.

  • Putin advises how to combat alcoholism among Russians: they should have things to do

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 14:32 Russian President Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the problem of alcoholism among Russians, and gave them advice on how to solve it. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote from Putin: "People need to be engaged in something.

  • DFW radio DJ sentenced to 24 years for producing pornography as he sexually abused child

    A Dallas-Fort Worth radio DJ has been sentenced to a federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

  • Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again

    Staring down the barrel of a potential recession, Meta should be focused on growing engagement and revenue for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

  • Chicago police superintendent defends 120-day suspension for officer accused of Proud Boy ties

    The discipline of a Chicago police officer who was investigated for alleged ties to a white nationalist group became a flashpoint during Friday’s wide-ranging police department budget hearing, which saw Superintendent David Brown on the defensive over discontent with his public safety plan, ballooning overtime costs and more. Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, questioned Brown on why Officer Robert ...

  • Hassan’s lead narrows over Bolduc in New Hampshire: poll

    Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate nominee in New Hampshire, is narrowing the gap between him and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) with less than three weeks until Election Day, a new survey indicated on Friday. According to a poll by Fabrezio, Lee and Associates, a GOP pollster, that was commissioned by Bolduc’s campaign, Hassan’s lead is down…

  • The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Is Already Sold Out

    Yesterday, GMC finally revealed the 2024 Sierra EV, an electric pickup truck that promises 754 horsepower and 400 miles of range. At least for now, it’s only available in one configuration: the $107,000 fully loaded Denali Edition 1. Although as of today, though “available” probably isn’t the right word to use because it’s already sold out.

  • Volleyball: Watertown wins four of five matches in East-West Tournament

    Weekend highlights from area high school volleyball matches.

  • Boston police announce 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

    A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Boston over the summer.

  • Hurricane Ian: Ritz-Carlton latest resort to announce hundreds of layoffs in Southwest Florida

    Two large resorts in Southwest Florida have announced mass layoffs due to Ian. There could be more to come.

  • Dogs in Kramatorsk queue to eat

    VIKTORIA ANDRIEIEVA - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022 In the centre of Kramatorsk (Donetsk Oblast), volunteers set up a feeding station for homeless dogs. The animals formed a queue to get some food, reports Nate Mook, Executive Director of World Central Kitchen.

  • Biden vows to use veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abortion

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to use his veto power to protect women's rights if Republicans win control of Congress in next month's midterm elections and pass laws to outlaw abortion nationwide. Biden, asked in an interview with MSNBC what he would do to protect women's rights should Republicans gain control of the legislature, said: "Veto anything they do." The Democratic president this week sought to mobilize his left-leaning base by promising to sign a law to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats triumph in next month's elections.