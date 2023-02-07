How Rich Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

Will Neewton/AP/Shutterstock

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will serve as the voice of the Republican party after the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The former political adviser and press secretary for President Donald Trump was sworn in as the governor of Arkansas in January 2023 — the same office her father, Mike Huckabee, held — and is the youngest governor in the country. She is rumored to be on the same upward trajectory as other headline-making GOP members, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

While her salary dropped to $158,739 annually, her current net worth remains $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Political Work

Some of her early political work involved helping her father with his campaigns. In 1992, she helped with his unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate. Later, she worked on his bid and reelection campaigns for governor of Arkansas. She managed his presidential campaign in 2016 and migrated to the Trump campaign after her father withdrew. There she focused on communications for coalitions and was a regular media presence.

She previously worked for President George W. Bush as part of the Department of Education team. Additionally, she assisted with other Republican gubernatorial and Senate campaigns.

She officially joined the Trump team in 2016 as a senior campaign advisor and served as White House principal deputy press secretary for about six months in 2017. In July of that year, she succeeded Sean Spicer to become the 29th White House press secretary. As White House press secretary, her annual salary was $179,700. She held that position for nearly two years and left amicably in June 2019.

Her work as a political strategist earned her a spot on one of Time’s “40 Under 40” in politics in 2010.

Early Life

Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee, the youngest of three and the only girl, was born on Aug. 13, 1982, to Mike and Janet Huckabee in Hope, Arkansas. She grew up in Pine Bluff and Texarkana and graduated from Little Rock Central High School

She attended her father’s alma mater, Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. While in college, she was active in student government, where she was student body president and participated in Republican activities. She graduated in 2004 with a B.A. in political science with a minor in mass communications.

Sanders founded Second Street Strategies in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company provides general consulting services for Republican campaigns.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Sanders met political consultant Bryan Sanders in 2008 while working on her father’s campaign. They married in 2010. They are the parents of Scarlett, William (Huck) and George.

In 2019, Sanders and her husband purchased a $600,000 home in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Sean Dennison and Lauren Dirks contributed to the reporting for this article.

