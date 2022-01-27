How Rich is Stephen Breyer?

Yuri Gripas / UPI

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer just announced he would be retiring when his term ends in June. Breyer is widely considered to be a liberal judge with a matching voting record on topics ranging from economic concerns to cultural affairs, and it is thought that President Biden’s nominee will share similar values on topics related to government business. One common question being posed: how much is the 83-year-old lawyer and judge worth?

CelebrityNetWorth reported that, as of 2018, Supreme Court justices earned an annual salary of $255,300 (with one exception being Chief Justice John Roberts, who earned $267,000 that year). In 2016 — Breyer, one of the wealthiest justices — had a net worth of $6 million, and by 2017, he’d turned that into $16 million, per MarketRealist. In 2018, Breyer was among the associate justices who declined to sell off their personal stock holdings, CelebrityNetWorth reports.

As of 2021, however, MarketRealist estimates Breyer’s net worth at roughly $30 million.

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, he worked as a clerk with Supreme Court Associate Justice Arthur Goldberg. Between 1974 and 1975, Breyer served as special counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, moving up to chief counsel from 1979 to 1980. He has served on the Supreme Court since 1994, when he replaced Harry Blackmun.

