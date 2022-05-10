Rich Strike Was Broke and Trainer by Ocala's Apirl Mayberry
Trainer April Mayberry of Mayberry Farm, took Rich Strike in as a yearling and broke and trained him before he became a Kentucky Derby Winner at 80-1 odds.
Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset has the sports world buzzing and led to a sleepless night of celebration that trainer Eric Reed was still recovering from Sunday morning.
Rich Strike got in the race at the last minute, and the odds were stacked against him. His trainer couldn't believe it, and fell to his knees.
April Mayberry thought Rich Strike probably had some talent as a yearling at her Ocala farm, 'but it was going to take him a little while to find it.'
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
