Rich Strike seen champing at lead pony after surprising Kentucky Derby Win

An excited Rich Strike took a few moments to settle down after his unexpected Kentucky Derby run Saturday.

As the crowd roared after he crossed the finish line, Rich Strike could be seen tossing his head and nipping at the track pony accompanying him after the race. Video showed the outrider struggling to hold onto him and at one point appearing to strike at him.

“Still trying to get this horse under control here,” an NBC announcer said in a video clip of the situation. “...It’s still trying to bite the pony here as they try to get him under control.”

Social media users were quick to crack jokes about the racehorse’s antics.

While some were concerned about the outrider’s reaction, others responded that it was a reasonable response to a safety issue on the track.

I watched it live. Rich Strike was still very much on the muscle and was dead serious about biting the pony. The outrider didn’t hurt him trust me. He was trying to get a horse now worth millions under control and protect his own pony. I spent many years grooming these horses. — Lea (@lxjh2021) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike acting like a fool after that win biting the pony leading him around. Act like you've been there before, Rich.

Oh wait.... #kentuckyderby



— Kody Gibson (@KodyGibby) May 7, 2022

What happened was Rich Strike was biting the cooler pony. They tried keeping his head clear but he was in a full lather and uncontrollable. He was biting the rider of the cooler pony as well.



It was awful but unfortunately the rider resorted to striking the horse. — ️ Tracy Corrigan ️ (@tcoreagain) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby and then went all Bojack Horseman and started biting horses and getting punched in the head. Best Derby ever. — AJ (@AmadoDesperado) May 8, 2022

#KentuckyDerby2022

Nothing excuses the way the handler dealt with Rich Strike's attitude.

Before anyone says he was biting the lead pony, the guy was being rough with him way before all that started. As someone in his position he should be able to SAFELY handle hot, pushy horses. — claire (@clairezaidel) May 7, 2022

Rich strike was biting the ponies reins and I thought the our rider did pretty good handling a very spirited colt. — Props Need Love Too (@pokescoach) May 8, 2022

I’m an animal lover, but Rich Strike was out of control and was biting the escort pony. That’s his job to get the horse to the winner’s circle. If RS had gotten loose, it could’ve been extremely dangerous. RS’s value skyrocketed after that win. — JO (@jojoletsgo33) May 7, 2022