Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

MARCIA DUNN
·3 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort Monday, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host.

Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them $55 million apiece.

The trip was supposed to last a little over a week, but dicey weather kept the visitors in orbit almost twice as long as intended.

“Welcome back to planet Earth," radioed SpaceX Mission Control from Southern California. “We hope you enjoyed the extra few days in space.”

“Amazing mission," said real estate tycoon Larry Connor.

Before departing the space station Sunday night, the group thanked their seven hosts, including three NASA astronauts whose own mission is nearing an end.

It was the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists after shunning the practice perfected over the decades by Russia. Last fall, a Russian film crew flew up, followed by a Japanese fashion mogul and his assistant. In each case, an active-duty cosmonaut traveled with them.

The latest guests were accompanied by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company in charge of the flight, making it the first fully private trip to the space station.

After hosting longer than expected, NASA was itching to make room for the next crew. SpaceX will attempt to launch three NASA astronauts and one Italian to the space station as soon as Wednesday. They’ll replace the three Americans and a German up there since November who will head back to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule.

The pace is blazingly fast by NASA standards. “It’s absolutely exciting," said NASA flight director Zeb Scoville.

Axiom handled the logistics for the trip for its three paying customers: Connor from Dayton, Ohio; Canadian private equity CEO Mark Pathy; and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe of Tel Aviv. Their chaperone was Michael Lopez-Alegria, an Axiom vice president who flew to space four times while a NASA astronaut.

It was an “amazing adventure that we’ve had, even longer and more exciting than we thought," Lopez-Alegria said after departing the space station.

Axiom teamed up with SpaceX for the journey that began with an April 8 liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It was SpaceX’s second private flight, coming just months after a billionaire’s orbital jaunt with contest winners.

While in space, the visitors did experiments and peered back at Earth.

“It’s been eye-opening in so many ways,” Pathy said, “that I think will have such a lasting impact on my life.”

The experience was especially personal for Stibbe. He served as a fighter pilot under Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut who died aboard space shuttle Columbia in 2003.

Stibbe flew copies of the surviving pages of Ramon’s space diary, as well as artwork and music created by Ramon’s children. He celebrated Passover with matzah bread he took up and gefilte fish offered by the station’s Russians.

Axiom’s second flight is set for early next year as the company looks ahead to having its own space station by 2030.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit

    (Reuters) -The first all-private astronaut team ever flown aboard the International Space Station (ISS) safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Monday, completing a two-week science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight. The SpaceX crew capsule carrying the four-man team, led by a retired NASA astronaut who is now vice president of the Texas company behind the mission, Axiom Space, parachuted into the sea after a 16-hour descent from orbit. Applause was heard from the SpaceX flight control center in suburban Los Angeles as parachutes billowed open above the capsule in the final stage of its descent - slowing its fall to about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour) - and again as the craft hit the water off the coast of Jacksonville.

  • First Civilian Crew to Visit the International Space Station Splashes Down Off Fla. Coast After Weather Delays

    The astronauts splashed down on Monday after spending more than two weeks in space

  • First all-private team aboard ISS undocks for return

    STORY: A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team from the Houston-based startup company Axiom Space undocked from the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. EDT (0110 GMT Monday) to embark on a 16-hour return flight, a live NASA webcast showed.The Axiom astronauts, garbed in their helmeted white-and-black spacesuits, were seen strapped into the crew cabin shortly before the spacecraft separated from the station, orbiting some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth. A couple of brief rocket thrusts then pushed the capsule safely clear of the ISS.If all goes smoothly, the Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavour, will parachute into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida on Monday around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).The flight home was postponed for several days due to unfavorable weather at the splashdown zone, extending the Axiom crew's stay in orbit well beyond its original departure date early last week.

  • Here’s the NASA Backpack That Will Keep Astronauts Alive on the Moon

    NASA/Michael ZanettiWhile you might take a water bottle and a few granola bars on your next hiking trip, astronauts walking on the moon need to be a bit more prepared. That’s why NASA has developed a new high-tech backpack for future lunar explorers.The Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) is armed with a mobile scanner that can create a 3D map of the terrain around the wearer. Utilizing the same technology that helps smart cars avoid crashing, the backpack will give astronauts

  • Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

    Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said Monday. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.

  • NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 set for early morning launch to ISS in season of busy space traffic

    The members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 long-duration mission to the ISS are ready to spend six months in space after launch early Wednesday morning.

  • The first all-civilian space crew has safely returned to Earth

    A SpaceX dragon capsule carrying the four AX-1 astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida.

  • Jim Hartz Dies: ‘Today’ Show Host With Barbara Walters In Mid-’70s Was 82

    Jim Hartz, who hosted the Today show with Barbara Walters in the mid-1970s, died April 17 in Fairfax County, Va. He was 82 and passed from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz. Hartz was in mid-career when he joined Today, deploying a low-key style that was the low-key foil to the […]

  • Lab-grown meat and insects 'good for planet and health'

    Switching to futuristic foods will reduce carbon emissions and save land and water, a study suggests.

  • A Wyandotte County judge strikes down Kansas Congressional map as unconstitutional in a historic ruling

    A Wyandotte County judge struck down a set of GOP-authored Congressional maps enacted earlier this year and ordered the legislature pass new lines.

  • LEADING OFF: Scherzer back home in St. Louis, Houck out

    Mets ace Max Scherzer is pitching back in his hometown, starting a three-game series at St. Louis. Scherzer is trying to become the first four-game winner in the majors. Scherzer is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in six career starts at Busch Stadium, striking out 59 in 39 2/3 innings.

  • Letters to the Editor: April 24, 2022

    Readers share their views on DeSantis' governing style; inflation and gas prices; Agent White and mangroves; and President Biden's 'imploding' presidency

  • Osman Kavala, prisoner who became embroiled in Turkey's row with West

    Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life in prison on Monday on charges of seeking to overthrow the government, played a major role developing Turkish civil society before he was detained in 2017. The 64-year-old has been involved in numerous civil society projects over the decades, from a publishing house that aimed to foster social change after Turkey's 1980 coup to boosting culture through his Anadolu Kultur organisation. That work came to an abrupt halt on Oct. 18, 2017, when he was stopped at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink has inked its first deal with a major airline to offer passengers in-flight Wi-Fi

    Hawaiian Airlines said Monday it will equip its Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, and incoming Boeing 787-9s, with free in-flight Wi-Fi via Starlink.

  • Deputies: Man arrested for throwing objects over I-77 bridge, hitting drivers below

    A man has been arrested after he admitted to throwing items over a bridge on Interstate 77, striking several drivers below, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Billie Eilish Teams Up with Hayley Williams at Coachella for Surprise 'Misery Business' Duet

    The Paramore frontwoman joined Eilish for her set on the second weekend of the festival, marking the alt-pop icon's first time at Coachella

  • 49ers can cut Jimmy Garoppolo, even if he can’t pass physical

    With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him. It’s a non-issue. Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from [more]

  • It started as a traffic stop in Pasco. Then the officer spotted drugs and guns

    The 17-year-old had thousands in cash, hundreds of pills and stolen guns.

  • Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

    ‘She was very emotional, but physically okay,’ says the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office

  • Putin accuses West of 'terror', tells prosecutors to be tough

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to destroy Russia, demanding prosecutors take a tough line with what he cast as plots hatched by foreign spies to divide the country and discredit its armed forces. Speaking to Russia's top prosecutors and watched by his defence minister, Putin accused the West of inciting Ukraine to plan attacks on Russian journalists - an allegation denied by Kyiv. Putin said the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, the Federal Security Service (FSB), had on Monday prevented a murder attempt by a "terrorist group" on Russian TV journalist Vladimir Solovyev.