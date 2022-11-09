Richard Allen, Delphi murder suspect, asks for public defender

Mike and Becky Patty, grandparents of Libby German, address the media during a press conference addressing updates regarding the investigation of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Monday, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind.

The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams now wants a public defender, according to a letter filed with Carroll Circuit Court on Wednesday.

"I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available."

Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26 and did not announce his arrest until Oct. 31.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder. He is accused of killing Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge on the walking trails east of Delphi.

Richard Allen writes his wife stopped working for 'her personal safety'

"At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022 I asked to find representation for myself," Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7 with a return address of the White County Jail. "However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

"I also did not realize what my wife and I's immediate financial situation was going to be," he continued. "We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety,

"She has had to abandon our house for her own safety," Allen wrote. "What little reserve there is will fail to even maintain the original residence.

"Again, I throw myself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may.

"Thank you for your time in this most urgent matter," Allen wrote in a salutation.

Prosecutors sealed the probable cause affidavit, so the public is forced to rely on the word of the prosecutor and police.

The Journal & Courier filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor because within 24 hours of an arrest, Indiana law requires police to release the names, age, address, as well as factual circumstances, for anyone arrested. The Indiana State Police ignored requests for this information until a press conference on Oct. 31.

Richard Allen moved to state prison

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby on Nov. 3 filed a motion requesting that Allen, 50, be transferred from the county jail to a state prison "for safekeeping."

Allen was then moved an Indiana Department of Corrections facility.

There is a hearing on Nov. 22 for the newly appointed judge to decide whether to unseal the probable cause affidavit so the public can know the factual circumstances of what Allen is accuse of doing.

