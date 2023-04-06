Richard Allen's attorneys say his jail conditions are 'akin to that of prisoner of war'

Five months of incarceration in a maximum-security prison's segregation unit is wearing on Richard Allen — the accused killer of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams.

Allen's attorneys requested Wednesday that he be moved from Westville prison, where he currently is incarcerated for his safety, to the Cass County Jail, where he can be held in his pretrial detention. Allen's been in the prison's isolation unit since Nov. 3, according to Wednesday's motion.

As of 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Allen, 50, of Delphi, was not booked into the Cass County Jail, a jail officer said.

The motion states that Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland does not object to moving Allen to the Cass County Jail. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, however, opposes the move, according to the motion.

Richard Allen's attorneys took this photo April 4, 2023, of the man accused of the Delphi killings of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. He appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in his five months in prison segregation. He appears to have spittle on his shirt under his chin. Allen exhibits what his attorneys describe as "schizophrenic and delusional."

Motion highlights change in Richard Allen's appearance, behavior in Westville prison

In the last two weeks, Allen's attorneys noticed a significant change in his appearance and behavior, according to the motion.

The motion contained two photos of Allen. One is of him before his arrest in which he looks healthy. The second photo was taken Tuesday during the attorney's visit with Allen.

"(C)ounsel for Mr. Allen found him to be polite, communicative with great eye contact, generally responsive to our questions and exhibiting good sense of humor on occasion in spite of his false arrest and circumstances," the motion states about earlier visits. "However, Mr. Allen's deteriorating physical condition has been observed by Counsel dating back to the beginning of the new year."

Allen appears in the photo from earlier this week in a red jail jumpsuit, his hands bound to his chest, his brow furrowed and looking away from the camera. He has what appears to be spittle staining his shirt below his chin.

This undated photo of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen shows how he appeared before his arrest. Allen is holding a dog, and he appears to be healthy, according to his attorney's motion filed April 5, 2023.

Allen is presumed innocent, yet his pretrial detention is punishment for crimes of which he's yet to be convicted, according to his attorney's motion filed Wednesday.

"The conditions under which Mr. Allen has been forced to endure are akin to that of prisoner of war," the motion states.

“Mr. Allen has been entombed in cell as small as 6 (feet) in width by 10 (feet) in length, space no larger than that of dog kennel,” the motion states. "Mr. Allen is sleeping on pad on concrete floor.

"Mr. Allen is afforded showers only one to two times per week," the motion states. "Mr. Allen is required to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days and days on end, all of which are soiled, stained, tattered."

Allen's only interaction with people is another inmate who is assigned to sit outside of Allen's cell and watch him while in his isolation cell, the motion states.

"Mr. Allen, who is constitutionally innocent man and maintains his factual innocence as well, has not been afforded any opportunity to visit his Wife or other family members during the last months of incarceration ...,," the motion states.

The motion and its exhibit were sealed Thursday morning from public inspection. There is no judge's order in the online docket to seal the motion, and the motion does not request that the filing be sealed. The Journal & Courier managed to get a copy of a the filing from WXIN Fox59.

"Attorney (Bradley) Rozzi believes an emergency exists and time is of the essence based upon the dramatic change in Mr. Allen's condition, including his change in demeanor, change in appearance, and change in his overall mental health status, and respectfully requests that this Honorable Court modify the Safekeeping Order," the motion states, adding that the move be made without a hearing for the sake of Allen's health.

About the Delphi murders

Allen is charged with killing Libby and Abby on Feb. 13, 2017, along the banks of the Deer Creek east of the Monon High Bridge. He was arrested Oct. 26 and charged Oct. 28 with two counts of murder.

The teens had the day off from school and went hiking along the trails east of the city. When they did not return to the pick-up point for a ride home, family members began searching.

The next morning, a community search combed the area, and the girls were found.

More than five years passed from the time of the girls' killings until Allen's arrest.

The case has garnered national news coverage.

In a probable cause affidavit, prosecutors say that tool markings on an unfired bullet cartridge found near the girls' bodies match markings made by Allen's semiautomatic pistol. Investigators, as well as the prosecutors, have not indicated how the girls died.

The tool markings, along with conflicting eyewitness testimony, are listed in the affidavit to support the charges of murder. However, the probable cause affidavit is a court document used to establish for the court enough probable cause for the charges. There might be more evidence linking Allen to the slayings.

Allen's attorneys have requested a hearing to set bond, during which prosecutors might reveal more evidence against Allen.

In Indiana, all defendants are entitled to bond, except in murder and treason. However, if evidence in a murder trial is not persuasive, the court can set bond for the defendant.

Allen's bond hearing dates are June 15 and June 16.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

