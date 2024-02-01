Richard Allen's former attorney speaks about case

Autoblog

The 2024 Lexus GX design is as clean-sheet as it gets; one that’s not just a complete departure from its excessively long-lived predecessor that wore multiple corporate faces, but one from the rest of the Lexus lineup as well. In concept, though, the new Lexus GX 550 is fundamentally the same: a luxury-lined, body-on-frame, three-row SUV that can actually go off-road. The 2024 GX 550 is as modern as the GX 460 was ancient.