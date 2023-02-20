Richard Belzer, comedian and actor, dies at 78
Comedian and actor Richard Belzer has died. Belzer is best known for his role as "Law and Order" detective John Munch.
Comedian and actor Richard Belzer has died. Belzer is best known for his role as "Law and Order" detective John Munch.
'I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world,' Mariska Hargitay wrote of her late 'SVU' co-star Richard Belzer.
Comedian and actor Richard Belzer, known for his role as Det. Munch on "Law & Order: SVU" was mourned by Christopher Meloni, Billy Crystal and more following his death.
A pottery with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the forthcoming coronation of the King.
Richard Gere was recently hospitalized in Mexico with pneumonia.
Carrie Underwood recently revealed the "newest member of the family." The singer announced that her family adopted a rescue puppy named Charlie.
"Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family," Lea Thompson wrote alongside selfies with her Back to the Future cast at their reunion
Tom Sizemore, known for his role as Mike Horvath in "Saving Private Ryan" has been hospitalized following a brain aneurysm at his home. He is currently in critical condition.
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter's large family includes four children and a combined 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Christopher Fitzgerald, son of former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald, was attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect at Temple University when he was shot and killed.
Kim Kardashian's new alien-themed SKIMS swimwear campaign has fans wondering if there is a connection between the reality star and the recent UFO activity in North America.
"I hate saying I have an 'open marriage' bc it’s misleading. We’re only allowed to sleep with people who can help our careers" —@mesallyann
Lori Harvey stepped out in a sheer all-leather outfit to attend an event and 'Family Feud' fans can't stop talking about it. See what they said about the model.
"Keanu Reeves is a wonderful human being and a good actor, but that man should not have been cast in this. Poor guy."
The Euphoria star made a sparkling red-carpet debut at the Berlin Film Festival.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Library of Congress and Sheldon Breiner/Stanford UniversityStanley Wilson Jr. was what his coaches at Stanford University called a “glue guy.”Wilson, a talented cornerback who went on to play for the Detroit Lions before an injury cut short his career, brought a true sense of cohesion to the team, according to A.J. Christoff, who coached Wilson in college in the early aughts.“He was never a separate entity,” Christoff, a former defensive coordin
REUTERS/Mike SegarDon Lemon will not appear Monday on CNN This Morning as his future on the show continues to be discussed at the highest levels within the network, according to two people familiar with the matter.Lemon, who was forced to make a groveling apology to CNN staffers on Friday after making offensive remarks about women and aging, had been scheduled to anchor This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, according to a copy of the CNN anchor schedule obtained and r
The "Law and Order" family has lost a beloved member. Richard Belzer, best known for his work as Det. John Munch on the long-running series, died on Sunday at age 78, NBC News confirms. Belzer appeared on the show from 1999 to 2016 and reportedly passed away at his home in France. "SVU" castmates Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were among those who paid tribute to their friend with touching messages on social media.
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
The Princess of Wales was often written off at the beginning of her royal life as too ‘safe’ a dresser to be interesting. Oh how she proved the naysayers wrong on Sunday evening, using the addition of one seemingly simple accessory to transform a classic princessy evening gown into a daring look.
On the morning of September 2, 2014, Sally Lane received a phone call from her teenage son that would change the course of her life.