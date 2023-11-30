Richard Berkley, Kansas City’s only mayor to serve three terms remembered in photos
The Kansas City Star
·1 min read
Former Kansas City Mayor Richard L. “Dick” Berkley died Wednesday at the age of 92. Berkley was the city’s first Jewish mayor and the only Kansas City mayor to be elected to three terms.
Berkley had the heavy task of leading the city’s response to the collapse of the walkways that killed 114 people at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in 1981. He saw the importance of preserving the rubble at the scene of the collapse and called for an immediate federal probe into its cause at an emergency session of the City Council on the day after the disaster.
The former mayor’s final term ended in 1991. He drew praise for being a “a real statesman” and a cheerleader for all of Kansas City.
A topic for many who met Berkley was his love for taking photos. Berkley was known for having a camera with him at all times and would take snapshots of the people he met, dignitaries and common citizens alike. He would send photo prints to the subjects of his pictures with personal notes attached.
Here are some of the images photographers from The Kansas City Star made of Mayor Berkley through the years.
By now you know that Gen Zers and millennials have different attitudes on skinny jeans and hair parts. But how do you zoom in? The post Millennials are baffled by the way Gen Z uses the camera app on their phones appeared first on In The Know.
US Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday to end involuntary facial recognition screening at airports. The legislation would block the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from continuing or expanding its facial recognition tech program.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams.
Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.