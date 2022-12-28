Richard Bernstein Is The Interim Non-Executive Chairman of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) And They Just Picked Up 2.8% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Interim Non-Executive Chairman, Richard Bernstein, recently bought UK£52k worth of stock, for UK£0.14 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Insig AI

Insig AI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Interim Non-Executive Chairman Richard Bernstein was not the only time they bought Insig AI shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.28 per share in a UK£77k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Insig AI insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£0.23 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insig AI is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Insig AI

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insig AI insiders own about UK£10m worth of shares (which is 66% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Insig AI Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Insig AI. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Insig AI (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here