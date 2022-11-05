Richard Branson backs airport ban for Chinese carriers paying for Russian airspace

Sir Richard Branson - Roberto Finizio/Getty Images

Sir Richard Branson is backing calls for an airport ban on Chinese airlines that arrive in Britain after travelling over Russian airspace.

The Virgin Group founder said it was important that airlines were not unfairly disadvantaged for operating in line with sanctions.

Following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, most Western airlines are diverting flights around Russia.

But as parts of Asia belatedly reopen following Covid restrictions, there is renewed pressure on carriers to return to Russian airspace to avoid longer flight times and reduce fuel bills.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said that avoiding Russia means flights east take between two and four hours longer. Services from Finland are worst affected. A flight between Helsinki and Tokyo now takes nearly five hours longer.

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific last week announced it would restart flying over Russia. Chinese airlines have continued to use Russian airspace since the outbreak of the Ukrainian war.

Industry sources said that the UK could now crackdown on the predominantly Chinese carriers that land in Britain after flying over Russia.

Not only does this give them an unfair advantage financially, but it means the money they are paying Russian authorities for using its airspace is helping the country’s war effort. Prior to the pandemic, Russia generated $1.7bn (£1.3bn) from so-called overflight charges each year.

Sir Richard, the founder of Virgin Atlantic, raised concerns that flying around Russian airspace was “disadvantageous” for Western airlines that were abiding by sanctions.

The British entrepreneur told The Telegraph that a “good point” was now being raised that those airlines returning to fly over Russia were indirectly helping the Kremlin’s war effort.

Shai Weiss, Virgin Atlantic chief executive, called on UK and EU leaders to enforce a “level-playing field” among airlines in relation to Russian overflights.

Sir Richard has been a prominent supporter of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has repeatedly called for the West to do more to support the country in the face of Russian aggression.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “Following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK acted quickly and decisively to prevent UK airlines from using Russian airspace.

"We stand firmly by our decision to do so and continue to work closely with airlines to mitigate the impact of this despicable war.”