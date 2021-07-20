Richard Branson congratulated Jeff Bezos after he reached the edge of space: 'Impressive!'

Blue Origin

Fellow billionaire Richard Branson congratulated Jeff Bezos for reaching the edge of space Tuesday.

"Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic," Branson tweeted.

Branson joined Virgin Galactic's first full crew flight on July 11.

Bezos joined his brother, Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch high-school graduate Oliver Daemen in a brief blast off to the edge of space. The crew traveled on a New Shepard rocket built by Bezos's company, Blue Origin.

"Well done @blueorigin, @JeffBezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic," Branson wrote.

Branson beat Bezos as the first billionaire to reach the edge of space after joining Virgin Galactic's first full crew flight on July 11.

Virgin Galactic wants to bring customers on flights as early as next year. Seats cost $250,000 and celebrities like Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber have already expressed interest in flying.

Though Branson beat Bezos to space, both businessmen deny any competition between them.

"I know nobody will believe me when I say it, but honestly there's isn't" any competition, the Virgin Galactic founder said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show.

