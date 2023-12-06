Richard Branson ends his funding of Virgin Galactic

British billionaire Richard Branson is ending his funding of his space tourism venture Virgin Galactic.

Shares of Virgin Galactic plunged this week after the news.

Branson said he has no plans to invest more money in the company, saying it has “sufficient funds” already.

He says he has already invested almost $1 billion in Virgin Galactic.

The company flew its first customers to the edge of space earlier this year.

