Richard Branson lands first blow against 'star war' rivals as Virgin Galactic nears lift-off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Io Dodds
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Virgin Galactic&#39;s spaceplane, VSS Unity, is silhouetted by the sunrise as it sits under the wing of its launcher aeroplane WhiteKnightTwo - Quinn Tucker/Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic's spaceplane, VSS Unity, is silhouetted by the sunrise as it sits under the wing of its launcher aeroplane WhiteKnightTwo - Quinn Tucker/Virgin Galactic

Sir Richard Branson plans to make astronautical history this weekend by becoming the first billionaire in space

If his schedule holds, the 70-year-old Virgin Galactic founder will lift off on Sunday afternoon from a runway near the small town of Truth and Consequences in New Mexico on the maiden passenger flight of his company's SpaceShipTwo spaceplane.

Dubbed the VSS Unity, it will be lifted to about 50,000ft by a specially made aeroplane, WhiteKnightTwo, before detaching from the mother ship, firing its hybrid rocket engine and climbing beyond Earth's atmosphere into space.

Sir Richard will then enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness and unbeatable views through Unity's 12 windows, before re-entering the atmosphere and gliding back down to a conventional landing between one and two hours after launch.

"At that moment, we will have become astronauts," Sir Richard told a US TV crew last week. "I will pinch myself. And pinch myself again and again. I can't wait."

This is the experience that Virgin hopes to begin selling to space tourists as early as next year, with 700 customers already having bought tickets for between $200,000 (£145,000) and $250,000.

If the mission is successful, Sir Richard will narrowly beat his rival Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, who recently stepped down as Amazon chief executive to focus on other projects such as his space exploration company Blue Origin.

Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will blast off in a more conventional two-stage rocket called New Shepard on July 20. Sir Richard and Mr Bezos are vying to capture the nascent space tourism industry, which will be worth around $3.4bn by 2028 according to analysts.

On Friday Blue Origin hit back at its competitor by claiming that Sir Richard will not be a real astronaut because he will not be going above the Kármán line, which some scientists use to define the boundary of outer space.

The company said: "From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96 per cent of the world’s population, space begins 100km up at the internationally recognised Kármán line."

The US Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) define space as beginning lower, at 80km. Sir Richard claims that he does not see himself as a rival to Mr Bezos and that Blue Origin's flight played no role in Virgin's schedule.

Another competitor is SpaceX, whose founder Elon Musk, another billionaire, has said there is a 70pc chance that in the future he will personally live on Mars. The company has already become an indispensable workhorse for Nasa, the cash-strapped US space agency, in resupplying the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunday's launch will be a moment of truth for Sir Richard's 17-year vision, which has eaten up more than $1bn of his money, lagged well behind schedule and been dogged by delays, technical errors and sometimes fatal accidents.

In 2014, a test flight operated by a contractor ended in tragedy when Unity's sister craft, Enterprise, disintegrated in mid-flight, killing its co-pilot. In 2007, the same contractor suffered an accidental explosion during engine tests that killed three people.

"Everybody tests, and the question is always did you test enough? Did you test correctly? Did you miss something in your test?" said Clayton Anderson, a former Nasa astronaut. "Statistically, something bad is going to happen over time, and when that time comes what will they do next?

He added: "There are three Ds of space flight - danger, difficulty and dollars. Apparently they have the dollars. I think they understand the danger. The question is how they handle the difficulty...

"They'll get to see the Earth from above; they'll ooh and ahh and it will probably change their perspective on life. But I challenge them to spend five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten months in space. And then I challenge them to spend it on a trip to Mars, which is something I don't really want to do."

Mr Branson and Mr Bezos's flights will be merely "sub-orbital", meaning they will not finish a full circuit off the Earth. The Unity is designed as a luxury product, with reclining seats, automated mood lighting, a mirror to watch yourself float, snazzy flight suits blue by fitness brand Under Armour, and 16 cameras recording high-definition souvenir footage.

Andrew Chanin, head of the space-focused index fund Procure Space, said investors were encouraged by Mr Branson taking such an unusual risk. He said: "I'd call it more than a publicity stunt, there's no trickery going on... this goes a long way in providing comfort to would-be space tourists."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Richard Branson launches into space Sunday on Virgin Galactic flight

    Richard Branson takes off into space on Sunday. Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick shares the details.

  • Richard Branson heading for space this weekend

    Branson and five crewmates plan to launch Sunday on the first fully commercial passenger flight to space.

  • GOP makes political headway in Capitol Hill critical race theory confrontations

    Conservative concern over critical race theory has made Republican lawmakers grilling Biden administration officials about critical race theory a regular feature of Capitol Hill.

  • Who's gonna stop Jon Rahm? He's leading again at the Scottish Open

    Jon Rahm poured it on again Friday at the Scottish Open, going out in 29 and earning a share of the 36-hole lead at the Renaissance Club.

  • Universal Loves Putting Its Movies on Peacock, but Amazon Money Is an Offer It Can’t Refuse

    Universal's Peacock gets first dibs on "Fast & Furious," then Amazon has it for 10 months. Just try to imagine Disney making that deal.

  • Richard Branson’s journey to space

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Richard Branson’s upcoming space venture with Virgin Galactic this Sunday and what will be next for Virgin Galactic stock once the journey is complete.

  • Taylor Moore follows record round at TPC Colorado as he builds toward PGA Tour

    Taylor Moore opened with a 63 at the nearly 8,000-yard TPC Colorado Championship, tying the course record.

  • Volkswagen hands CEO Diess contract extension ahead of strategy presentation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Friday handed Chief Executive Herbert Diess a contract extension under which he will lead the carmaker until October 2025, the group said, a victory made possible by the recent departure of works council head Bernd Osterloh. Reuters reported on Thursday that Volkswagen's supervisory board was discussing a two-year extension to Diess' contract, which would have expired in 2023, after two attempts last year failed over ongoing resistance by labour representatives. The supervisory board, which approved the contract extension at a meeting on Friday, also received a presentation from management on the company's new "Strategy 2030" to be made public next week.

  • Myth debunked? NFL teams can pay QB and spend on roster

    Maybe the Browns can pay Baker Mayfield and spend on the rest of the roster, other teams do it.

  • White House says Biden warned Putin on ransomware attacks

    President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would take action to "defend its people" against ransomware attacks, per a White House readout of the call on Friday. The big picture: The call comes after a Russia-linked group is believed to be behind an attack on software provider Kaseya, the latest in a mass of ransomware attacks impacting U.S. companies. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "I made it very cle

  • Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers

    Branson's Virgin Galactic has said it has amassed more than 600 reservations already, priced around $250,000 a ticket. Branson himself is due to occupy one of six seats aboard his company's first fully crewed test flight to space on Sunday. Reuters reported in 2018 that Bezos' Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for a ride, based on an appraisal of Branson's rival plans and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

  • Val Kilmer film is poignant yet bittersweet, say critics

    Val features home footage of the Top Gun star, including him using a voice box post-cancer surgery.

  • French champagne maker: we can't let Russia water down our brand

    French champagne producer Michel Drappier loves Russian customers: he sells them thousands of bottles every year, the national airline serves his brand in business class, and it was on the menu when Vladimir Putin visited France. But Drappier worries a new Russian law on labelling imported champagne will undermine the principle he holds sacrosanct, that only champagne produced in France's Champagne region is worthy of the name. "The word 'champagne' is magical," Drappier, 62, said at the vineyard that has been in his family for seven generations.

  • Amid drought, thousands of acres of farmland in south central Idaho have water once again

    “That intangible thing called ‘The Idaho Way.’ That’s what happened this week with this deal,” said Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, who facilitated the deal.

  • Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

    A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened Taliban insurgents to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.

  • Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers

    Washington state on Friday became the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather in the wake of an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people. The announcement comes a day after Oregon approved what advocates call the nation's most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. The heat is making it difficult to fight wildfires in parts of a region struggling with a historic drought tied to climate change.

  • China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid US pullout

    China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught. The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 from the Afghan capital, Kabul, and landed in the central province of Hubei. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 25 new imported cases in Hubei on Wednesday, apparently including those who had arrived from Afghanistan the previous week.

  • Haiti assassination remains mystery as suspects arrested, killed

    Haitian officials said Thursday that four suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse were killed in a gunfight and six more were arrested, at least one of whom is a U.S. citizen.The state of play: The government is describing the assailants as foreign “mercenaries” but has filled in only fragments of the picture in terms of how and why Wednesday morning’s attack was carried out.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeInter

  • New video surfaces of Mexican president's brother taking stacks of cash

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A Mexican news outlet broadcast video on Thursday of a brother of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador receiving stacks of cash several years ago, just ahead of a national vote in which the now-ruling party was competing in its first election. The new video marks the second time that a brother of the president can be seen accepting large amounts of cash, several years before Lopez Obrador rode to a landslide presidential election victory in 2018 on a pledge to root out rampant corruption. In the video released late on Thursday by Mexican news outlet Latinus, Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador can be seen receiving an envelope stuffed with a large stack of bills, which a narrator says totaled 150,000 pesos ($7,500) and were part of a recurring set of payments.

  • Wreckage located of Boeing cargo jet that made emergency landing off Hawaii

    Investigators have located a Boeing 737-200 cargo jet that made an emergency water landing off the Hawaiian island of Oahu in the Pacific Ocean on July 2, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday. Transair Flight 810 was found approximately 2 miles offshore from Ewa Beach. The major components of the airplane -- the aft fuselage including both wings and tail along with both engines, and forward fuselage -- were located on the sea floor at depths between 360 and 420 feet, the NTSB said in a statement.